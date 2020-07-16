Vegas resort entrepreneur Andrew Fonfa dies

Andrew Fonfa owned the Allure high-rise and was a developer in the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino, both just off the Strip on Sahara Avenue.

Lucky Dragon CEO and managing partner Andrew Fonfa at the hotel-casino at 300 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lucky Dragon CEO and managing partner Andrew Fonfa at the hotel-casino at 300 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Andrew Fonfa, a leading Las Vegas real-estate developer and resort visionary, died of a heart attack Wednesday afternoon while visiting Southern California with his wife, Jodi. He was 68.

Fonfa’s sister-in-law, Rene Hale-Drase, confirmed Thursday afternoon that Fonfa had died after falling ill Wednesday in Pismo Beach, Calif. Fonfa was known to have had heart issues and diabetes. Hale said Fonfa suffered a heart attack Wednesday afternoon, and about two hours later, Jodi Fonfa sent word to the family that he had passed.

Fonfa had reportedly been careful not to leave his home since March 8, especially cautious during the COVID shutdown.

Efforts to reach Jodi Fonfa on Thursday were not immediately successful. Hale-Drase said she was with the couple’s children, Haley and Evan, in California.

Andrew Fonfa owned the Allure high-rise and was a developer in the Lucky Dragon hotel-casino, both just off the Strip on Sahara Avenue. Fonfa and partner Bill Weidner opened the property, in the shadow of Allure, in November 2016.

The 203-room hotel, which was the first ground-up resort to open in Las Vegas since the Great Recession, catered to an Asian market and was conceived as the boutique hotel for Allure investors and residents. The property struggled almost from the outset, closing in January 2018. It now is the site of the Ahern Hotel.

An innovator in the resort industry, Fonfa about a decade ago said he considered a boutique gay resort, to be called The Q. He instead switched off for a Macau-style casino that became Lucky Dragon. He had mentioned that he chose 203 rooms instead of the original plan for 204 because the number 4 is bad luck in Chinese culture.

Fonfa was acutely aware of the Chinese embrace of gambling. “In most cultures, gambling is seen as not good or evil,” Fonfa said in December 2016. “But for the Chinese it’s entertainment, and every day could be your lucky day.”

The Fonfa family has withstood several challenges over the past two years. Their son, Brett Isaac Fonfa, died in March 2018 at age 26.

Jodi Fonfa has most recently been active in the community as the director of the Miss Nevada Organization for three years ending in 2017.

Podkats! Episodes

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.