Vegas rocker Sidoris back with Slash for Virgin Hotels show

Las Vegas native Frankie Sidoris is shown performing with Mammoth WVH, the opening act for Guns N' Roses' U.S. Tour, at MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, New Jersey on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Chuck Brueckmann)

Frankie Sidoris and Franky Perez perform as IE&Y at Cleopatra's Barge at Caesars Palace on Jan. 24, 2020. (Stabile Productions)

Las Vegas rocker Frankie Sidoris is a member of Slash's band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. (Fred Morledge)

The conversation with Frankie Sidoris starts with Slash, but quickly veers to Chic.

“If you want a great rhythm guitarist, Nile Rodgers is a great one,” Sidoris says, referring to the co-founder of the 1970s disco/R&B band. “He plays everything I love about funky music, being in rhythm and being groovy.”

And of Malcolm Young of AC/DC, Sidoris says, “He laid the ground floor for every rhythm guitarist, in my opinion.”

This rhythmic conversation is related to Sidoris’ role in his current band, Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. The veteran rockers are playing at 8 p.m. Saturday (or tonight, if you are reading this Saturday) at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

When Slash is in the band, he plays lead. It’s a rule of rock, so Sidoris strums mightily alongside.

“Playing rhythm guitar is not something I ever really practice,” Sidoris says during a break from sound check at a show at YouTube Theater, connected to SoFi Stadium in L.A. “When I was a kid, I didn’t imagine I would be a rhythm guitar player. But it’s so important to the band. You’re a dedicated part of the rhythm section, giving it power. It all starts there.”

As followers of this column are aware, Sidoris is a Vegas native, the son of Angela Stabile, original “Crazy Girls” cast member and co-founder with Matt Stabile of Stabile Productions (“X Burlesque,” “X Country,” “Piff the Magic Dragon” in the company roster). Frankie is the son of longtime resort pro Frank Sidoris, who is currently working the casino floor at Resorts World Las Vegas.

The Conspirators are further infused with Vegas rock lineage with bassist Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz, both of whom played with Sin City Sinners over the years. Kerns also co-starred in the veteran rock retrospective “Raiding the Rock Vault.”

Sidoris worked his way into the Slash universe a decade ago. Friday was actually his 10th anniversary with the band. Sidoris also seamlessly crosses over to the Van Halen empire, as lead guitarist for Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH rock outfit. Over the next several months, Mammoth WVH will be opening overseas for Kiss, Guns N’ Roses and Scorpions (though not in that band’s dates at Zappos Theater, during which Skid Row opens).

Sidoris’ timing is impressive even logistically. The Conspirators were the first band to play the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater, cut to 2,500 for that concert. Eddie Vedder and the Earthlings are in Friday. Sidoris and Mammoth WVH were the first rock band to actually play at Allegiant Stadium, too, opening for GNR in August.

That night, Sidoris famously flicked his guitar pick far into the crowd at Van Halen’s introduction of “the hometown boy.” Sidoris wore a Vegas Golden Knights jersey that night. VGK execs were in the crowd, took note of the guitarist’s gear, and tapped into his clear connection to Las Vegas.

“Now we have a relationship, because of that show, and they want me to crank the siren at a game at T-Mobile Arena,” Sidoris says, laughing. “I mean, how cool is that?”

For a guy who rocks with the guitar god from Guns N’ Roses, and an actual Van Halen, we say, “Very.”

