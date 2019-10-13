79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

‘Vegas Showcase,’ Boneyard Ball illustrate partnership potential

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2019 - 3:20 pm
 
Updated October 13, 2019 - 3:49 pm

The artistic connection between the Neon Museum’s Boneyard Ball at Wynn Las Vegas and “Very Vegas Showcase” at the Smith Center was, oddly enough, The Killers.

Hollywood film director Tim Burton, whose “Lost Vegas” art exhibit opens Tuesday at Neon Museum, is in a place in life where he can simply say, “I’ll call Brandon,” and arrange for the band to play at Boneyard Ball.

Brandon is Flowers, the Killers’ front man, and the band answered the bell to close the annual charity gala, where Burton was on hand to mark the premier of his Vegas exhibit.

Downtown, at about that moment, Las Vegas Philharmonic Music Director Donato Cabrera was conducting the orchestra during “A Very Vegas Showcase” at Reynolds Hall. The production served as a landmark performance, mixing the best of The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas original selections with the symphony playing the music of such legends as Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., George Gershwin, Ella Fitzgerald and Duke Ellington.

Cabrera is always open to expanding the Philharmonic’s scope and scale, and has often sought to connect with Las Vegas superstar rock groups —the top tier of The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Panic! At the Disco — for a symphonic performance.

After Saturday night’s show, Cabrera went out of his way to mention, “I really want to expand this idea and work with any of these rock bands, if we can warm them up to the idea.”

As an example such an artistic partnership, Cabrera holds up Metallica’s recurring collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony. The Bay Area artistic forces performed at the inaugural show at Chase Center in San Francisco on Oct. 3. Such a show featuring the Philharmonic and any of those bands would rock Reynolds Hall. I’d not rule out any of the Strip arenas, either, for a symphonic spin through “Mr. Brightside.”

Harmonic convergences

As Cabrera conducted, TCS co-founder Keith Thompson emceed. Among the night’s innumerable highlights: Eric Jordan Young’s performance of “Mr. Bojangles,” Travis Cloer — who played Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” in Las Vegas — singing, “Fly Me to the Moon,” appearances by trumpet master Kenny Rampton and rising piano/singing virtuoso Patrick Hogan of the UNLV Jazz Studies program; Michelle Johnson’s rendition of “Embraceable You,” the return of Vita Corimbi Drew (who performed at the very first Composers Showcase in the spring of 2006), and Richard Oberacker’s sampling of his upcoming musical, “Bruce.”

Oberacker in particular has proven the value and appeal of the monthly Composers Showcase series during its 13-year history. He and writing partner Robert Taylor began showcasing music from the musical that would become “Bandstand” at during TCS shows at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz in 2013.

That Broadway musical, uncommon as it originated in Las Vegas, closed in September 2017 at Bernard B. Jacobs Theater after 166 performances. “Bandstand” is going out on a national tour at the end of the month.

Oberacker’s “Bruce,” following a similar developmental arc, tells the story of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 thriller, “Jaws.” Bruce was the name given to the film’s famed mechanical shark, named for Spielberg’s lawyer, Bruce Ramer. Keep track of this one.

Marie at ...

Sixty! Marie Osmond celebrated that birthday on Sunday. As a tribute, brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay from the original Osmond Brothers group are performing together for the last time on “The Talk” at 2 p.m. Monday on KLAS-TV (Channel 8).

The brothers debuted on the “Andy Williams Show” in 1959, effectively launching the Osmonds’ entertainment fiefdom.

Donny & Marie’s closing show at Flamingo on Nov. 14 is to be the final time any of the original Osmond siblings will appear onstage together. Sixty years is a pretty fair run, for all involved.

The Stephanie-Shelby connection

Tuesday night’s “Fantasy” 20th anniversary performance is unique as it brings back the show’s vocalist for nine years, Stephanie Sanchez, and her daughter, Shelby Jordan. Both have been in the “Fantasy” family, the rare mother-daughter tandem to have appeared in the same adult revue, though at different times.

Sanchez — in those days known as Stephanie Jordan, and also the nickname “Singer” — fronted the show for nine years ending in 2009. Jordan was a swing in the production in 2018, and is now a full cast member in the Stabile Productions show “X Country” at Harrah’s.

Cirque circles Bank

Cirque du Soleil is opening “R.U.N” at Luxor on Oct. 24, a $40 million project that is the company’s seventh Strip production, and first to open in Las Vegas since “Michael Jackson One” premiered at Mandalay Bay in 2013.

But the company has plans — under its corporate umbrella — for the former Bank Nightclub space at Bellagio. Expect a production from The Works Entertainment, founded by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, under the working title “CaBARet,” to open next spring.

The Works is also the company that has produced “The Naked Magicians,” which this year headlined Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club at MGM Grand; and also “Circus 1903” at Paris Theater in 2017. Cirque acquired The Works in February.

The new show at Bellagio is to feature a cast of 12-15 beautiful people, stationed at a central bar that turns into a stage. Expect specialty acts and a lot of comedy, and also a cool hang afterward.

Cool Hang Alert

How about Big Elvis, the esteemed Pete Vallee? He still packs the Piano Bar at Harrah’s in his no-cover-charge showcase. Vallee has been churning out the Presley classics for 22 years in VegasVille, starting with the now-closed Roadhouse bar on Boulder Highway in 1997. Catch him at 2 p.m., 3:30 and 5 p.m., Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday. If you’re in the room, you might be called up to perform “Viva Las Vegas” as “Little Elvis,” even if you are a member of Las Vegas media. …

PodKats! coding

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Lemon Semifreddo Dessert at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Ashley Costa, pastry chef at Vetri Cucina at the Palms in Las Vegas, freezes lemon curd with whipped cream, sandwiches it between polenta-based crumiri cookies, sprinkles it with powdered sugar and drizzles it with argrumato, a lemon olive oil. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Museum of Selfies coming to Las Vegas - VIDEO
The interactive attraction offers several new selfie opportunities. (Museum of Selfies)
Show of Strength in 'A Choreographers Showcase' - VIDEO
"A Choreographers Showcase" pairs artists from Nevada Ballet Theater and staff from all facets of Cirque du Soleil to design an annual show. (Elizabeth Page Brumleyy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang talks about what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish - VIDEO
David Chang tells fans what to expect at his new restaurant, Majordomo Meat & Fish, at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pink Lady and Rosey Mary cocktails at Therapy in Las Vegas
Terence Beach, bartender at Therapy restaurant in Las Vegas, makes original pink cocktails to benefit breast cancer research. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Torrijas dessert served at Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Las Vegas
Chef Christian Lee of Sugarcane at The Venetian in Las Vegas makes a dessert of torrijas, a Latin French toast, serving it with a caramelized-apple sauce and cinnamon ice cream. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Chang to sell Tasty Patties at Palazzo in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Chef David Chang has announced a casual concept that will accompany his new Majordomo Meat & Fish at Palazzo on the Las Vegas Strip. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Latkes, tzimmes at Market Place Buffet in Las Vegas for Rosh Hashanah
Ryan Swanson, Market Place Buffet room chef at the JW Marriott/Rampart Casino in Las Vegas, makes potato dishes as part of the resort’s Rosh Hashanah buffet. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
How Elphaba In "Wicked" turns green - VIDEO
Mariand Torres gets "painted" by makeup supervisor Joyce McGilberry for her role as Elphaba in "Wicked" at The Smith Center. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Hangover is served at The Crack Shack in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Khine Moore, executive chef at The Crack Shack at Park MGM in Las Vegas, makes The Hangover with a fried chicken breast or thigh dipped in honey-butter, sprinkled with Crack Seasoning and topped with an egg. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dessert Before Dinner winner Becky Quan
Nine of Las Vegas’ top women pastry chefs offered original creations built around Girl Scouts Trefoils shortbread cookies Saturday night at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada’s annual Desserts Before Dinner Gala. The top dessert, as voted on by the audience, was an homage to Good Humor’s old-fashioned Strawberry Shortcake ice cream bars created by NoMad’s Becky Quan. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Chef Sammy D is cooking again in Las Vegas
Sam DeMarco served his first public meal since returning to Las Vegas on Sunday, with a pop-up brunch at 7th & Carson. And the veteran of the First Food & Bar, Rattlecan and Sam’s American has more in store for the downtown spot. The chef, known as Sammy D. to his friends, is taking on a consulting chef role with restaurant that will see some of Sunday’s offerings added to the regular menu. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Carl’s Donuts in Las Vegas celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day
Carl’s Donuts, a Las Vegas-based company that’s been serving the city since 1966, celebrates National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day with specialties themed to fall. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rick Harrison of "Pawn Stars" has a new store - VIDEO
Rick Harrison, the Pawn Stars co-star and owner of Gold & Silver Pawn, talks to the Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes about his soon-to-open Rick’s Collection retail outlet of mostly mid-century masterworks at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa - VIDEO
Because of popular request, the 1-year-old Pok Pok Wing at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas serves Pad Thai Thamadaa, with shrimp, ground pork, neither or both. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trial by Fire cocktail at the Golden Tiki in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Adam Rains, head bartender (also Grand Poobah and a few other things) at The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas, makes one of the bar’s tiki drinks, (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Ramsay renovating Las Vegas steakhouse - VIDEO
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing to re-launch his Paris Las Vegas restaurant, Gordon Ramsay Steak. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cats owners compete for top show awards
The annual Jazzy Cats event is taking place at the Rio Convention Center this weekend attracting cats owners from around the country and the world to compete for the top show awards. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas serves blackened Cajun catfish - VIDEO
Troy Remer, sous chef at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq Promenade in Las Vegas, blackens Cajun catfish on the grill before serving it with mashed potatoes and collard greens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon at Mr. Chow - VIDEO
This just may be the gold standard for the filet mignon. Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas has introduced The Gold Encrusted Filet Mignon, which is coated with real 24-karat gold. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Working as a mermaid in Las Vegas - VIDEO
McKenzie Kawano works as a mermaid at the aquarium at the Silverton in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinkbox Doughnuts opens third store in Las Vegas area
Las Vegas-based Pinkbox Doughnuts, which opened its third store at 9435 W. Tropicana Ave., specializes in doughnuts such as the new Station Wagon, with Butterfinger; pink-velvet Pretty in Pink; and hybrid Glazed DoughCro Bites. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal, with image courtesy of Pinkbox Doughnuts
Starbucks brings back Pumpkin Spice early
Starbucks declares Aug. 27 the first day of fall as they make their pumpkin spice items available a full month early. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo at Carmine’s in Las Vegas
Roberto Leon, a line cook at Carmine’s at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas, makes Bachelor Party Fra Diavolo with eight pounds of lobster, a pound each of mussels, clams and shrimp, two pounds of pasta and two gallons of sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'American Idol' auditions in Las Vegas
“American Idol” was in Las Vegas Monday looking for singers to compete in its upcoming 2020 season. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegan part of the Harlem Globetrotters
Scooter Christensen, who grew up in Las Vegas, will play with the Harlem Globetrotters at The Orleans in Las Vegas Sunday, Aug. 25. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MSG Sphere at The Venetian to cost $1.2B plus
Scheduled to open in 2021, it is expected to be busier than Madison Square Garden in New York. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa Returns To Red Rock. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terra Rossa at Red Rock Resort is set to open on Aug. 26.
Hubert Keller’s Backyard Kitchen
Chef Hubert Keller of Fleur and Burger Bar shows off his backyard kitchen in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Watermelon Mojitos and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Bartender Cassy Leedom and Chef Norberto Ortega make a Watermelon Mojito and Chicken ‘N’ Watermelon ‘N’ Waffles at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at The Venetian in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST