Vegas singer Kelly Vohnn learns during show of grandson’s birth

Kelly Vohnn was onstage in Vegas as her grandson, Killian Michael Silva, was born in Reno.

Vegas vocalist Kelly Vohnn pays tribute to Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and other entertainment legends. (Ed Foster)

Kelly Vohnn performs at The Space on Friday, July 8, 2022, the night her grandson, Killian Michael Silva, was born in Reno. (Cindi Updegrove)

Vegas vocalist Kelly Vohnn pays tribute to Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline in her many stage productions. (Ed Foster)

Vegas vocalist Kelly Vohnn pays tribute to Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline in her many stage productions. (Kelly Vohnn)

Kelly Vohnn's grandson Killian Michael Silva, born Friday night in Reno, weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and 21 inches long. Vohnn was performing at The Space in Las Vegas when the child was born. (Kelly Vohnn)

Comedian Harrison Greenbaum, from left, lead comedian Brad Williams and freestyle rapper Chris Turner on the “pink carpet” for the premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s “Mad Apple” at New York-New York on the Strip in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelly Vohnn took part in two shows on Friday night.

One was the premiere of her Barbra Streisand tribute show at The Space.

The other was the premiere of her new grandson, Killian Michael Silva.

Vohnn is a popular singer with great range who has performed for years on and off the Strip. She pays tribute to Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain, Streisand and other entertainment legends. Vohnn co-starred as McEntire five years ago in “Vegas Gone Country” at V Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood.

Frequently mentioned in the Cool Hang Alert, Vohnn gigs all over town, including appearances at such haunts as the Italian American Club, the Stirling Club, Gatsby’s Supper Club at Gambit Henderson, La Casa Cigar Lounge at Tivoli Village and Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen.

In short, Vohnn is busy. She’d been planning her Streisand presentation for weeks, with Vegas vocalist Tony Arias as special guest. The show was still coming together Friday morning when Vohnn took a call from her daughter, Brittany Silva, in Reno. She told Vohnn that her water broke, three weeks ahead of schedule.

“I wanted to be there so badly,” Vohnn said Monday. “I started thinking of who could fill this show. Who knows all of Barbra Streisand’s hit songs?”

Vohnn wasn’t able to summon a sub for this specific production. The show was set with the stellar Keith Thompson as pianist and music director and band of Vegas favorites Steven Lee on guitar, Brenda Cowart on keys, Danny DeMorales on bass and Adam Shendal on drums.

It’s not impossible for a sub singer to learn the show in a few hours, but it isn’t preferred. This was Vohnn’s baby, as it were.

The headliner showed up at The Space for sound check at about 6 p.m., about the time son-in-law Garrett Silva called from Reno to let Vohnn know Brittany was in labor. The show started at 8 p.m., with Vohnn’s step-daughter, Macie, sending messages during the performance. “It’s go time!” Macie called to Vohnn onstage, just as the show started. “She’s pushing now! Ooooh!”

Vohnn sang “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” with Arias, then exited the stage while Arias sang so she could make a costume change.

“That’s when Macie told me, ‘Baby’s here!’” Vohnn recalled. “I said, ‘Oh My God!’” Vohnn told the crowd about her new grandson, to huge applause and the requisite “aaaaawws!”

Killian checked in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 21 inches long and he is fine. Vohnn left for Reno on Saturday morning. “I don’t even remember what happened when I came back onstage,” Vohnn said. “I know I was forgetting a lot of lyrics to songs I’ve been singing forever. I felt guilty not being there, but Brittany was like, ‘Don’t worry about it! Sing and come in the morning!’ We all feel really, really great about it.”

Departures in ‘Apple’ corps

British freestyle rapper Chris Turner; diminutive, self-effacing comedian Brad Williams; and magician and hand-puppet virtuoso Paul Dabek are all due to leave “Mad Apple” at New York-New York over the next few weeks. Turner ends his run Saturday, Dabek on Aug. 2 and Williams on Aug. 17. Their contracts are all timing out. No word yet on who will step in, but an announcement is due in the next few weeks.

Turner and Williams, especially, have been integral in the show’s early marketing blitz.

“Mad Apple” is reportedly doing very good business. Crowds are averaging about 1,000. A friend who saw the late show Monday night said the crowd was just wild, especially for late Monday.

Producer and director Simon Painter says he has planned to rotate comics into the show, and those departing now might be back later in the run. Painter also promises some new post-show party plans, to take advantage of the big bar the show installed on the old Zumanity Theater stage. And we like that NYC comic Harrison Greenbaum (and his burgundy suit) is staying. He is one funny hombre. Keep not editing him.

Usher’s ‘Office Party’

Usher opens his “My Way” residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Friday night. If you’d rather enjoy the R&B superstar from the comfort of your own laptop or phone, his NPR Music “Tiny Desk Concerts” performance is now streaming. This is the video series of live performances hosted by NPR Music, played right at the desk of “All Songs Considered” host Bob Boilen in Washington, D.C.

“Welcome to this office party that we’re having,” Usher says at the top of the 30-minute performance, which featured his nine-piece band as it played amid Boilen’s hats, clocks, stuffed animals, books and at least one Emmy Award. Rarely has a trombone been played in such cozy confines. Find it all at NPR.org.

Cool Hang Alert

The remarkable artistry of Mariano Gonzalez, master harpist, is featured 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at Bootlegger Bistro. Gonzalez performs ambiently, and beautifully, during dinner. Every once in a while he slips in something remarkable. One night, I swear, he softly played a Led Zeppelin song. I think it was “When The Levee Breaks.” So, get there. No cover.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.