ad-fullscreen
Kats

Vegas stars present for ‘Toys for Tots’ show at Westgate

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2017 - 6:28 pm
 

The KATS! Bureau at this writing is T-Mobile Arena, where the Vegas Golden Knights played the hated San Jose Sharks.

Earlier I did some holiday shopping, picking up some Golden Knights attire for the family (I’m not concerned with spoiling any Christmas surprises; they stopped reading my column about seven years ago). The Knights dubbed the day Golden Friday, for their logo, though black is also a team color.

Regardless, it’ll feel good to outfit the clan in Idaho in authentic Vegas pro-sports gear, repaying them for all the Boise State hoodies I’ve accumulated over the years.

And as I watch the pregame video highlights on the T-Mobile LED screen, I see Celine Dion outfitted in a Golden Knights game helmet. Terrific look for her.

More from this cool haunt:

Toys in the attic

It’s totally Toys for Tots time.

Alliteration aside, a pair of toy-gathering holiday events are on fast approach. The ninth annual “Toys for Tots Celebrity Benefit Show” for the United States Marine Corps toy-donation program is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Westgate Las Vegas’ International Theater.

Tickets are $20, available at Westgate’s box office. Supporters can also receive a ticket by dropping off a new, unwrapped toy worth at least $20 at show sponsor Findlay Cadillac at 993 Auto Show Drive in Henderson.

Navigated by bandleader David Perrico and his Pop Strings Orchestra (still kicking it up at 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace), the event is just stacked with VegasVille favorites.

Listing away, it’s Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and ex-Heart guitarist Howard Leese of “Raiding the Rock Vault” at Hard Rock Hotel; Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie; “Magic Murray” Sawchuck of Sin City Theater at Planet Hollywood; Lorena Peril of “Fantasy” at Luxor; Lily Arce of Pop Strings “The World’s Greatest Rock Show” at Stratosphere and “O” at Bellagio; the Lon Bronson Band horn section; comic Lenny Windsor, late of the “Benny Hill Show”; Neil Diamond tribute artist Rob Garrett; “Sexxy” at Westgate creator and star Jennifer Romas; Paul Shortino of Quiet Riot and “Raiding the Rock Vault’; Robin MacAuley of Survivor and, also, “Raiding the Rock Vault”; vocalist Serena Henry of the Smokey Robinson band; Vegas jazz great Michelle Johnson of Sonny Turner’s Platters and solo shows at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz; Kenny Fletch of Pop Strings; Adrian Zmed (from “Grease 2,” “Dance Fever,” and “T.J. Hooker”); Skye Dee Miles of Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas; Vegas comic Kathleen Dunbar; KISS tribute performers from “The World’s Greatest Rock Show”; Vegas country artist Sam Riddle; and vocal ensemble Mo5aic. Jon Lindquist, better known as Jon The Announcer, is the emcee.

Still with me?

Perrico and Findlay exec L.J. Harness (who will also rock it out from behind the drums) are co-producers, with media support from Sherry Swensk of KLAS Channel 8, J.J. Snyder of KTNV Channel 13, and yours truly. The goal is to deliver 5,000 toys to the USMC Toys for Tots program and raise $200,000 in this year’s campaign through ticket sales and direct donations.

Also this week, the USMC announced its record haul of $45,000 from its 16th annual Toys Tor Tots Golf Classic at Painted Desert. Organizers of the fundraiser, including USMC Toys For Tots President Thomas J. McGrath and TFT Coordinator Will Ryder, accepted a record $45,000 check from event secretary and treasurer Gerry Brodeur.

The donation was made at the USMC Leatherneck Club, home of the famed (at least, it is now) camouflage-felt pool table. This was a real check, too, not one of these comically giant, photo-op checks. This baby was ready for deposit.

And, to close the toy talk: At 8 a.m. Thursday, esteemed radio personality and event emcee Chet Buchanan of KLUC 98.5-FM begins his 19th annual toy-drive residency from his 30-foot-high scaffold in the parking lot of NV Energy at 6226 West Sahara Ave.

Buchanan will hold forth in his tented residency for 12 days, through 9 a.m. Dec. 11, collecting toys for needy kids through the holidays.

Last year, the Buchanan-led team took in 30 semi-trucks with toys and 6,700 bikes. The toy total, bike take and cash haul of $442,669 were records for the event. We’re planning a KATS! Bureau visit with the Chetster again this year.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said chemistry came to Golden Knights faster than expected
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare says the team’s ability to work together even though they had never played together may have caught opponents by surprise. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nate Schmidt said the Golden Knights believe in each other
Nate Schmidt says the team’s early success stems from chemistry and unselfish play. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Deryk Engelland not thinking about Golden Knights possibly being in first place
Veteran defenseman Deryk Engelland said the focus had to be in the next game and trying to win. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Anaheim
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on facing Anaheim on Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on the team's offense
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on his team's balanced offense Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's offense
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on his team's surprisingly high offensive output this season Tuesday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Prior works his magic with Golden Knights goaltenders
David Prior, the director of goaltending for the Vegas Golden Knights, has worked with five different goalies so far this season. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Kings
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonights home game where the Golden Knights played the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are first in the Pacific division and lost to the Golden Knights who are second in the division.
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch on his line's success
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks about his line's success Sunday against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks about Golden Knights win over Kings
Knights coach Gerard Gallant was pleased with how hard his team competed against Los Angeles. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin talks about his line's strong play
Golden Knights forward Cody Eakin talks about his line's strong play Sunday against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights score three goals in the third, beat Vancouver
Bryan Salmond and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
Golden Edge: Oilers Win Big Against Knights
Byran Salmond recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Oilers. Lagace was replaced during the third period by Dylan Ferguson. The Knights ended up losing 8-2.
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Beat The Jets 5-2
Bryan Salmond, David Schoen and Ben Gotz go over some of the highlights from tonights Golden Knights at home game against the Winnipeg Jets.
Golden Knights say they played their most complete game yet against Winnipeg
Vegas Golden Knights players say that they're happy to be back in front of their home crowd and believe they played their most complete game of the season thus far.
Golden Edge: Knights Win at Home Against Winnipeg
Bryan Salmond gives a quick recap of tonights Golden Knights game against the Jets.
Golden Edge: Post-Road trip update
Bryan Salmond, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights' up-and-down road trip, including whether Vegas can maintain the solid start, whether the team is better or worse than its record as well as the upcoming games on the schedule.
Golden Knights' Dylan Ferguson enjoying his time as NHL backup goaltender
19-year-old Dylan Ferguson says he is enjoying his time as an NHL backup goaltender for the Golden Knights. With the Knights' first two goaltenders still unavailable, he may stay with the Golden Knights a little longer. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Hunt proud of Golden Knights' resiliency on road trip
The Golden Knights nearly forced overtime in final seconds before losing 3-2 to the Canadiens in Montreal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare credits Lagace for giving Knights a chance vs. Canadiens
Golden Knights center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored Vegas’ first goal Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 against the Montreal Canadiens. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights end road trip with loss to Montreal
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp break down the Golden Knights' loss in Montreal, which ended their 6-game road trip, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland said getting one point in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland forced overtime vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017 with his third-period goal. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Nate Schmidt on overtime in Toronto
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. Schmidt played almost 28 minutes. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant was happy to see Golden Knights earn one point in Toronto
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant was concerned after a sluggish first period against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Lose In First Shootout Against Toronto
Steve Carp recaps the game between the Golden Knights and the Maple Leafs. The Golden Knights play in their first shootout against Toronto after both teams fail to score during overtime.
Golden Knights' Luca Sbisa said you win and lose as a team
Golden Knights defenseman Luca Sbisa said the team’s veterans wouldn’t let the younger players get discouraged before the team's win in Ottowa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maxime Lagace will never forget his first NHL win
The Golden Knights goaltender gave his teammates credit for playing well in front of him against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant glad team's hard work was rewarded with win in Ottawa
The Golden Knights coach was happy with his special teams and his forwards helping out the defense on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault never lost faith in himself or his teammates
The veteran center had a goal and two assists in the Golden Knights' 5-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Knights Beat The Senators
Review-Journal reporter Steve Carp recaps the Golden Knights game against the Senators.
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Kats Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like