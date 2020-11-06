Vegas topless revue ‘Sexxy’ plans burlesque dinner show

“Sexxy” creator Jen Romas is planning a weekend dinner show at Larry Flint’s Hustler Club: “We get to perform, we get to be innovative and we get to have fun.”

Raiders owner Mark Davis is shown with Jennifer Romas, at his left, and the cast of "Sexxy" at Westgate Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 10, 2018. (Jennifer Romas)

Jennifer Romas in ÒSexxy The Show" at Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas Friday, July 3, 2020. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

DJ Liz Clark spins before Jennifer Romas' "Sexxy The Show" at Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios in Las Vegas Friday, July 3, 2020. The show, which is currently dark at the Westgate, is a benefit for charities Golden Rainbow of Southern Nevada, The Actors Fund and Pawtastic Friends. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Jennifer Romas, from the Sexxy show, greets guests with the dog Sir Winston of Westgate at the reopening of the Westgate after the months long coronavirus closure in Las Vegas, Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

For those in its family, “Sexxy” isn’t just a stage show. It’s a way of life.

“This is not a job. This is our whole being,” show creator Jen Romas says. “It is our undying passion.”

Romas is delivering the passion in her latest project, “Sexxy After Dark: Where Dinner Meets Play” Nov. 19-21 at Larry Flint’s Hustler Club. Doors are at 7:30 p.m., dinner at 8:30, and show at 9:30 p.m. The burlesque-themed production is an offshoot of Romas’ “Sexxy” revue at Westgate Cabaret, which remains dark under COVID reopening restrictions.

“We get to perform, we get to be innovative and we get to have fun,” Romas says. “We have a great working relationship with the club, which is dead-set on doing a real show.” (Tickets for the new “Sexxy” start at $40 (not including fees) and can be purchased at vegashustlerclub.com/sexxy-after-dark/, or at 702-795-3131.)

Romas is to be featured with some acts pulled from the Westgate show and some new numbers. The room will seat about 120, with social-distancing and pandemic protocols (mask up, folks) applied. Anne Martinez, whose artistic vigor seems to be limitless, is the show’s vocalist. Martinez has subbed in “Sexxy,” also swings for Lorena Peril in “Fantasy,” returning to the stage this weekend, and fronts Red Penny Arcade at The Venetian and Notoriety at Neonopolis.

Romas says the show will create a vibe similar to Rose. Rabbit. Lie. at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio. The show producer and classically trained dancer has kept the “Sexxy” brand alive with a series of shows at Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios, and also an appearance at Stirling Club at Turnberry Place last week.

Westgate is supporting the show’s run at the adult club, which has redesigned its main room for the production. Romas says if the production knocks it out of the park, she can return for additional dates.

“We want to dance, we want to perform,” Romas says. “We want to give that boost of life that we don’t have right now. You’ve just gotta keep pushing.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.