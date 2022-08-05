Vegas venue manager: ‘It’s not us’ about errant fire report

The Industrial Event Space was spared a fire that took 70 minutes to put out.

A shot of "Soul Full Sundays," co-starring Elisa Fiorillo and James "D Train" Williams, performed Sunday, July 24, 2020 at the Industrial Event Space. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A shot of "Soul Full Sundays," co-starring Elisa Fiorillo and James "D Train" Williams, performed Sunday, July 24, 2020 at the Industrial Event Space. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Metropolitan police respond while Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2300 block of Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A shot of "Soul Full Sundays," co-starring Elisa Fiorillo and James "D Train" Williams, performed Sunday, July 24, 2020 at the Industrial Event Space. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Metropolitan police respond while Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire on the 2300 block of Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas fire crews put out a fire at 2300 block of Industrial Road on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A fire burns at 2300 block Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire burns at 2300 Industrial Road in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. (LE Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pizza spinning acrobat Scott Volpe of Tucson, Ariz., performs during the Las Vegas Pizza Festival at The Industrial Event Space in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The Las Vegas Pizza Festival at The Industrial Event Space in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

We said that a recent show at the Industrial Events Space “blew the roof off the place.” But we didn’t mean it literally.

That description of “Soul Full Sundays” came to mind Thursday as a fire that ripped through a closed facility in central Las Vegas. Originally, the address reported by the Las Vegas Fire Department’s social-media account was 2330 Industrial Road, site of the Industrial Events Space.

We can assure you, the blaze was not at the Industrial Event Space.

“I was getting calls left and right about this,” Industrial Events Space General Manager Josh Abelson said Friday morning. “It’s not us. It was next door. We are safe.”

The fire was in a vacant structure behind the closed Crazy Horse Too structure on Industrial Road, at 2476 Industrial Road. The Industrial Events Space is about 100 yards to the south. The blaze took 70 minutes to extinguish.

Since its launch five years ago, the Industrial Event Space has hosted such private events as the “Mystere” 25th anniversary party, and such corporate events as a Microsoft conference. But Abelson said after the “Soul Full” show he was committed to bringing in public, ticketed events to the versatile, 10,000-square-foot venue

The false-alarm happens at an important moment in the venue’s history. Abelson has just recently refocused his programming to ticketed shows. “Singers Las Vegas” played the venue last Saturday. The one-off production co-starred several popular Las Vegas vocalists and was produced by L.A. singer/producer Julian Miranda.

On July 24, former Prince backing singer Elisa Fiorillo and James “D Train” Williams fronted the well-attended “Soul Full Sundays” R&B party production. It was the second performance in an extended engagement for the new show. “Soul Full Sundays” has also been on the books for Aug. 14 and 21.

Abelson and “Soul Full Sundays” manager/producer Steve Arnold actually met Thursday afternoon, about five hours before the fires was reported. The two discussed more dates for “Soul Full Sundays,” and also to book recording artist Paul Peterson in October.

Abelson is bringing back the Las Vegas Pizza Festival in November. The inaugural event drew 1,300. The GM expects 2,000 this year.

“We have more we want to announce for October,” Abelson said. “We’ve got a lot planned, and more to come.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.