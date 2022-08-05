Vegas venue manager: ‘It’s not us’ about errant fire report
The Industrial Event Space was spared a fire that took 70 minutes to put out.
We said that a recent show at the Industrial Events Space “blew the roof off the place.” But we didn’t mean it literally.
That description of “Soul Full Sundays” came to mind Thursday as a fire that ripped through a closed facility in central Las Vegas. Originally, the address reported by the Las Vegas Fire Department’s social-media account was 2330 Industrial Road, site of the Industrial Events Space.
We can assure you, the blaze was not at the Industrial Event Space.
“I was getting calls left and right about this,” Industrial Events Space General Manager Josh Abelson said Friday morning. “It’s not us. It was next door. We are safe.”
The fire was in a vacant structure behind the closed Crazy Horse Too structure on Industrial Road, at 2476 Industrial Road. The Industrial Events Space is about 100 yards to the south. The blaze took 70 minutes to extinguish.
Since its launch five years ago, the Industrial Event Space has hosted such private events as the “Mystere” 25th anniversary party, and such corporate events as a Microsoft conference. But Abelson said after the “Soul Full” show he was committed to bringing in public, ticketed events to the versatile, 10,000-square-foot venue
The false-alarm happens at an important moment in the venue’s history. Abelson has just recently refocused his programming to ticketed shows. “Singers Las Vegas” played the venue last Saturday. The one-off production co-starred several popular Las Vegas vocalists and was produced by L.A. singer/producer Julian Miranda.
On July 24, former Prince backing singer Elisa Fiorillo and James “D Train” Williams fronted the well-attended “Soul Full Sundays” R&B party production. It was the second performance in an extended engagement for the new show. “Soul Full Sundays” has also been on the books for Aug. 14 and 21.
Abelson and “Soul Full Sundays” manager/producer Steve Arnold actually met Thursday afternoon, about five hours before the fires was reported. The two discussed more dates for “Soul Full Sundays,” and also to book recording artist Paul Peterson in October.
Abelson is bringing back the Las Vegas Pizza Festival in November. The inaugural event drew 1,300. The GM expects 2,000 this year.
“We have more we want to announce for October,” Abelson said. “We’ve got a lot planned, and more to come.”
