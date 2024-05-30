Venetian’s Voltaire parks stage show

A shot of Voltaire Belle De Nuit pre-show at The Venetian at the club's opening night on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats1

Voltiare is parking Belle De Nuit, the set of inspired speciality acts at The Venetian nightspot.

The production’s official last performance is June 23. The move is described as a “hiatus,” an often lethal term for a show that stops performances. But those involved say the plan is for the show to return entirely, or in pieces, with acts interspersed in headliner performances.

Show creator and Venetian entertainment exec Michael Gruber has confirmed the cast was informed of the move Wednesday night. The show opened with the club on Nov. 3.

The decision is announced less than two weeks after officials had planned to put shows on sale through August.

Belle de Nuit was not cheap to run, with topnotch talent, extensive staging and rigging, and intricately designed costumes. As is often the case with an expensive show, if you’re not making money, you take it down.

Expect the shelving of BDN to clear a path for Dita Von Teese to move her burlesque/showgirl-flavored stage show into the venue. Her “Dita Las Vegas” production at Horseshoe is closing June 15, with her one-month notice issued two weeks ago.

Jason Derulo is Voltaire’s new and current headliner, who opened his series over the weekend. Christina Aguilera returns Friday and Saturday.

Belle de Nuit has bee was designed as the first of a three-act night of entertainment at the 1,000-capacity venue. It was set up as BDN/headliner/DJ. Producers have been so confident of the concept that the full, formal name of Voltaire has included “Belle De Nuit.”

The series of body balancers, aerialists and a dance team put on terrific numbers were comparatively unique in a Vegas nightspot format. Many of those artists have been offered work in the Olympics opening and closing ceremonies or in Broadway shows. Officials were reluctant to bring in new cast members to fill roles while the production was still performing.

