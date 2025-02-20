Veteran anchor leaves Fox 5 in Las Vegas

John Huck, who had been with Fox 5 since 2003, is leaving for business opportunities.

Volunteer Zuri Barlow carries Yoda next to hosts John Huck, center, and Chet Buchanan in the 20th annual Best In Show dog show and silent auction hosted by the Animal Foundation at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The man who navigated “The Rant” is out at Fox 5.

Veteran anchor John Huck has announced he is leaving the station, posting on his LinkedIn page that, “After 37 years in television news, I am excited to launch my own company serving markets I know well.”

Huck has not returned texts and phone messages for comment. He had posted, then taken down, posts on Facebook and Instagram announcing his departure. Fox 5 News Director Tom Bell said in e-mail, “Unfortunately, we don’t comment on personnel matters.”

Huck’s bio has been taken down from the company’s website, indicating the move is effective immediately.

Huck had anchored the weeknight newscasts at 5, 6, 7, 10 and 11 p.m. He hosted “The Rant” segment, in which viewers shared their opinions and various news issues on anonymous voicemails.

Huck, originally from Chicago, had anchored CNN Headline News in the ’90s. He joined Fox 5 in 2002, after two years at KCBS in Los Angeles and three at WPGH in Pittsburgh. He was inducted into the Nevada Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2010.

Huck’s philanthropic work included co-hosting The Animal Foundation’s annual Best in Show dog-adoption event at the Thomas & Mack Center.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.