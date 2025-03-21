69°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Veteran Las Vegas Strip performer says prices ‘absolutely ridiculous’

Brian Thomas, O'Sheas Casino manager and resident leprechaun, poses for a photograph inside the ...
Brian Thomas, O'Sheas Casino manager and resident leprechaun, poses for a photograph inside the property on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Brian Thomas, Lorren Cackowski and the shark from Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay are shown at New Y ...
Brian Thomas, Lorren Cackowski and the shark from Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay are shown at New York-New York on Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019. (Stephanie Sanchez).
Rachel Swindler, co-star of "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" at Bally's, is shown with Brian Thomas, wh ...
Rachel Swindler, co-star of "Tony n' Tina's Wedding" at Bally's, is shown with Brian Thomas, who portrays Lucky the Leprechaun at O'Shea's, at the Park promenade on Monday, May 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Thomas, O'Sheas Casino manager and resident leprechaun, left, takes a photo with brothers ...
Brian Thomas, O'Sheas Casino manager and resident leprechaun, left, takes a photo with brothers Steve, center, and David Gabris outside the property on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Jason Egan, owner of Fright Dome, center, is shown with some of the clowns at the haunted house ...
Gore no more: Las Vegas horror visionary checks into John Wick Experience
Norm Clarke and John Katsilometes are shown at the Nevada Sesquicentennial All-Star Concert at ...
The night we were in the Las Vegas spotlight with Norm!
Ex-Westgate SuperBook Vice President Jay Kornegay, showgirl Brit Dunn and Former Las Vegas Mayo ...
Ex-Las Vegas mayor is all about the underdog in NCAA tournament
Norm Clarke, longtime Las Vegas celebrity columnist, dies at 82
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2025 - 12:25 pm
 

He was not Lucky this year.

Our longtime buddy Brian Thomas did not work St. Patrick’s Day for the first time in 26 years Monday. He’s better known on that holiday as Lucky the Leprechaun. Thomas worked for Harrah’s/Caesars Entertainment for 17 years, a fixture on St. Patrick’s Day at the original O’Sheas Casino.

osheas

Thomas was cut loose in October 2020, but he continued to grab emcee or acting gigs here and there. He’s still performing as “mini-ster” at Kiss By Monster Mini Golf at the Rio. He’s also donned Golden Knights uniform for the parade into T-Mobile Arena and was in the Mini Mötley Crüe parody band during the Crüe’s run at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel in 2012.

The demand for the Lucky character remains, but there’s not enough of the green stuff.

“I guess you could say the requests were there,” Thomas says, “but the budget wasn’t.”

Thomas has been around the Strip casino scene for decades. He can read the clovers, and also the tea leaves.

“It’s unfortunate. I see the casino industry, especially on the Strip, is more concerned about the bottom line than guest experience,” Thomas says. “With resort fees and parking, you’re already over $100 and you didn’t even do anything for the day.”

Thomas used to deal $5 specialty Frozen Bailey’s St. Patrick’s Day drinks that now cost $30. “Drink prices are absolutely ridiculous,” says the mini-ster, who is preaching to the choir.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES