Kats

Veteran rock band is Fontainebleau’s 2nd theater headliner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 8, 2024 - 7:59 am
 
Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs during the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs during the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind performs during the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

Fontainebleau is going with one-offs and tour stops to populate its beautiful BleauLive Theater. This is the case with its next headliner, Third Eye Blind.

The rock band that marked its 30th anniversary last year stops at BleauLive on June 22 on its “Summer Gods Tour.” The booking is the latest between the venue and concert powerhouse Live Nation, following Post Malone’s sold-out opening weekend over New Year’s Eve.

Yellowcard and Arizona are special guests. Tickets are on sale at fontainebleaulasvegas.com/entertainment/third-eye-blind beginning 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday.

This is a comparatively quick turnaround for the alt-rockers, who performed alongside electronic music duo Big Gigantic; R&B stars Blackstreet; and venerable rappers Kid N’ Play, Tone Loc and Young MC at Fremont Street Experience’s NYE party.

Though temperatures are chilly in Vegas today, the band is ready for a warm front in June.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is — that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” front man Stephan Jenkins said in a news release. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

The band, commemorating the 25th anniversary of its breakout album “Jumper,” is issuing what is billed as the world’s first playable, .999 silver-coated and .997 karat gold-coated records, a collaboration with Precious Sound.

Manufactured in Germany, each five-inch, 7-ounce record is playable on any manual record player, and pressed with 1,250 tons. The B-side is an engraving celebrating the cover art of the self-titled album.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

