Veteran Strip headliner to sing F1 national anthem

Donny Osmond, familiar with the Strip, will sing the national anthem at Saturday’s F1 race.

Donny Osmond at the NFL Red Carpet Stage on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Bellagio Fountains, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Donny Osmond announces Marcus Jones of Houston as the 85th pick for the New England Patriots at the Draft Theater during the second day selections for the 2022 NFL draft on Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Donny Osmond performs in concert as Donny and Marie Osmond at the Santander Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, in Reading, Pa. (Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Donny Osmond’s show at Harrah’s is idle this week, but Osmond is not.

The Las Vegas headliner and member of the iconic Osmond entertainment family is singing the National Anthem prior to Saturday’s Las Vegas Grand Prix. Osmond is scheduled to sing at 9:45 p.m. The race follows at 10 p.m.

Osmond is a familiar figure on the Strip. He and his sister, Marie Osmond, performed a hit residency production at the Flamingo from 2008-2019. Osmond has since performed his solo show, anchoring Harrah’s Showroom.

Osmond has sold more than 100 million records, been achieved 33 gold records and has toured the world. His latest album, “Start Again,” is his 65th release either with his Osmond siblings or solo. The pop/RB album reflects Osmond’s diverse musical tastes over a six-decade career.

