Veteran Vegas newsman Steve Schorr dies
Steve Schorr was a 40-year newsman for three network affiliates and a strong supporter of the Vegas community.
Steven G. Schorr, a 40-year Las Vegas newsman and avid proponent of countless civic causes, has died from natural causes.
A family spokeswoman has confirmed Schorr’s death in Las Vegas on Thursday. He was 74.
Schorr was famous in Las Vegas for his four-decade career as a news anchor for three network affiliates: KSNV Channel 3 (NBC), KLAS Channel 8 (CBS) and KTNV (Channel 13).
Schorr was also well-known for his time with Cox Communications, where he previously served as vice president of public and government affairs. He was proud of his family, including wife Holly; sons Darrin, a captain with the Clark County Fire Department; and the late David Schorr; his grandchildren, along the students – past and present – at his namesake Steve Schorr Elementary School in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman texted a message on her behalf, and also from former Mayor Oscar Goodman:
“One cannot separate the names Las Vegas and Steve Schorr for in every thought of media, TV, Community involvement, and unlimited generosity of spirit, Steve Schorr exemplified what has been best,” the mayor said. “Steve represented a consummate partner in building our fabulous community, and his passing has left a huge void of the goodness of this fine man. We will miss him but smile at all the cherished memories he has left with us.”
Schorr was known for his indefatigable leadership and support of several Southern Nevada organizations. During one period, he served on the board of directors of 20 Las Vegas nonprofit organizations.
Most recently, Schorr served as senior vice president of Fierro Associates government-affairs company, and funded the “Under The Vegas Sun” entertainment and news-maker show.
Schorr garnered several state and regional award for broadcast journalism, including a pair of Emmy Awards for his work as an anchor. He was also honored with two National Freedom Foundation Awards, a Headliner Award and an Armstrong Award for Broadcasting.
Donation and funeral services are pending.
