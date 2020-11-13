Veteran Vegas newsman Steve Schorr dies

Steve Schorr was a 40-year newsman for three network affiliates and a strong supporter of the Vegas community.

This undated photo shows Steven G. Schorr. (Steve Schorr family)

Best in Show winner Joker gives emcee Steve Schorr a kiss during The Animal Foundation's Best in Show on April 23, 2017. (Lucinda Flint Photography)

Review-Journal Vice President of Marketing Steve Schorr gives the opening remarks during the Silver Nugget Awards at the Renaissance Hotel in Las Vega, March 29, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Business Press)

Steve Schorr, left, vice president of marketing at the Las Vegas Review Journal, encourages Chelsie Campbell to say a few words after receiving her Rising Stars award from Schorr and Debbie Donaldson, general manager of the Las Vegas Business Press during an awards luncheon at the The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday, March 7, 2014. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Steve Schorr, a former Las Vegas TV news anchor and Cox Communications vice president, as the newspaper’s vice president of community and government affairs. Schorr’s job is to help build and strengthen the Review-Journal brand in Las Vegas. He will report to Mark Ficarra, chief revenue officer of Stephens Media and Review-Journal. (Courtesy Photo)

Steven G. Schorr, a 40-year Las Vegas newsman and avid proponent of countless civic causes, has died from natural causes.

A family spokeswoman has confirmed Schorr’s death in Las Vegas on Thursday. He was 74.

Schorr was famous in Las Vegas for his four-decade career as a news anchor for three network affiliates: KSNV Channel 3 (NBC), KLAS Channel 8 (CBS) and KTNV (Channel 13).

Schorr was also well-known for his time with Cox Communications, where he previously served as vice president of public and government affairs. He was proud of his family, including wife Holly; sons Darrin, a captain with the Clark County Fire Department; and the late David Schorr; his grandchildren, along the students – past and present – at his namesake Steve Schorr Elementary School in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman texted a message on her behalf, and also from former Mayor Oscar Goodman:

“One cannot separate the names Las Vegas and Steve Schorr for in every thought of media, TV, Community involvement, and unlimited generosity of spirit, Steve Schorr exemplified what has been best,” the mayor said. “Steve represented a consummate partner in building our fabulous community, and his passing has left a huge void of the goodness of this fine man. We will miss him but smile at all the cherished memories he has left with us.”

Schorr was known for his indefatigable leadership and support of several Southern Nevada organizations. During one period, he served on the board of directors of 20 Las Vegas nonprofit organizations.

Most recently, Schorr served as senior vice president of Fierro Associates government-affairs company, and funded the “Under The Vegas Sun” entertainment and news-maker show.

Schorr garnered several state and regional award for broadcast journalism, including a pair of Emmy Awards for his work as an anchor. He was also honored with two National Freedom Foundation Awards, a Headliner Award and an Armstrong Award for Broadcasting.

Donation and funeral services are pending.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section.