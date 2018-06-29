Kats

Vinnie Paul going out in Kiss coffin, music of Guns N’ Roses

By John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2018 - 4:59 pm
 

Vinnie Paul is going out like a rock star.

The heavy-metal superstar who died June 22 at age 54 in Las Vegas is being buried in a Kiss-designed casket. That band’s co-founder and vocalist Paul Stanley posted Friday on Twitter: “The Rock Community is reeling from the loss of Vinnie Paul, a friend and inspiration to so many. If his family in fact would want him to be placed in a KISS casket we will make sure it happens. It is their decision and I will be proud for us to honor it.”

Celebrity website TMZ reports that Paul’s family has requested that the founder of Pantera, Damageplan and Hellyeah be laid to rest in such a casket. This request is something of a family tradition; Paul’s brother and band mate Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott was also buried in a Kiss coffin after his death on Dec. 8, 2004.

Dimebag was shot and killed onstage during a Damageplan show at the Alrosa Villa in Columbus, Ohio. Paul was playing drums during that incident. He is to be buried Saturday next to his brother, and his mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Texas.

According to published reports, a Vinnie Paul tribute concert is set for 3:33 p.m. Central time Sunday at the Dallas club The Bomb Factory. Paul’s fans recognize 3:33 p.m. as “Dime Time,” in honor of Dimebag.

As Paul said in a 2006 interview, “His number was three, you know. And every day, 3:33 will appear on the clock, and I don’t even mean to look at it, and it just reminds me of him every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s at night or during the day. I’ll be doing something. I’ll be right in the middle of something, busy, busy, busy, and I’ll look over, and by gosh it’s 3:33.”

Paul also once specified which album he’d want played at his funeral: The hard-rock classic “Appetite for Destruction” by Guns N’ Roses.

“I’d really want to choose an album that was a (expletive) good time, like (expletive) Guns N’ Roses,” he told the rock website Blabbermouth. “I’d want people to celebrate what we’ve done and the fact that we’d had a great life. I wouldn’t want my funeral to be a sad, sappy thing. I’d have the whole album, but ‘Paradise City’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ would give off a positive vibe.”

‘Story’ time delayed

“A Mob Story” won’t be told before Aug. 8.

The musical centered on the history of organized crime featuring real-life “capo” Michael Franzese has been pushed back from its original July 11 opening at Plaza Showroom. Former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, who is promoting the show as a de facto ambassador, disclosed the new target opening date on Thursday.

Simply, “A Mob Story” needs to shore up a series of production concerns before it is ready for the stage. Costumes, set pieces and lighting elements will need to be assembled for the production to begin previews. Rehearsals are being conducted in a space off-property as venue renovations continue.

As producer Jeff Kutash explains, “Technical issues are taking longer to make it right. It’s a new show, a new venue design.”

Kutash brings a long history of Vegas productions, including “Splash” at the Riviera and “Enter The Night” at Stardust, to the original production. Classically appointed but in need of a refresh, the Plaza Showroom is undergoing an extensive overhaul for the new musical. The Plaza is banking big on “A Mob Story,” which is to be the hotel’s anchor entertainment attraction. There is also a plan to cross-promote the musical with tickets to The Mob Museum.

The show’s drawing card is Franzese, a longtime Colombo crime family overlord who has reformed as a popular motivational speaker and author, including his 1992 memoir, “Quitting the Mob.” Franzese was portrayed by Joseph Bono in the iconic mob movie “Goodfellas.”

To generate buzz about the show, Franzese and Goodman appeared together at Goodman’s dinner series talk at Oscar’s Steakhouse at the Plaza on May 10. Goodman says of the delay, “Everything I am hearing is the producers just want everything to be ready before putting this show onstage.”

Guffaw update

Maz Jobrani of the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts” makes his Vegas stand-up debut Saturday through Tuesday at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. Jobrani’s shows are special 8:30 p.m. performances. He’ll be joined by Brian Scolaro and Matt Fulchiron on Saturday and Sunday, with Raj Sharma and Omid Singh stepping in Monday and Tuesday.

Ian Bagg will headline the 10:30 p.m. show Saturday and Sunday. Column fave Dennis Blair will take over that slot Monday and Tuesday, and will expand his schedule to headline both the 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. shows Wednesday through July 8. The long and short, it’s a lotta comedy at Laugh Factory.

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
More in Kats
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Kats Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like