‘Viva Las Vegas’ for Ann-Margret in Hall of Fame honor

Elvis’ and Ann-Margret’s feverish “C’mon Everybody” was filmed at what is now the UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

Elvis Presley and actress Ann-Margret shown in a publicity photo for the 1964 film, "Viva Las Vegas". (AP Photo)

Elvis Presley performs with actress Ann-Margret in "Viva Las Vegas" (Courtesy/Elvis Presley Enterprises Inc.)

Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley step out in the 1964 movie "Viva Las Vegas." (AP Photo)

Brian Newman "After Dark" (Tony Tran)

Lady Gaga and Brian Newman perform at Park Theater, June 10, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maybe “Viva University of Nevada, Las Vegas” is a bit of a handful. But that title works, at least informally, for the UNLV College of Fine Arts hall of fame event set for April 13 at the university’s outdoor Valerie Pida Plaza.

Ann-Margret, Elvis’ Presley’s co-star in the enduring 1964 movie musical “Viva Las Vegas” and a frequent Strip headliner, has been added to the list of 2021 honorees. Known in her early years as a female variation of Elvis, Ann-Margret played swimming instructor Rusty Martin to Presley’s race-car champ Lucky Jackson.

The film has long been a favorite among Presley fans (scoring an 86 percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes), with the title song still standing as a Las Vegas anthem. Artists including Bruce Springsteen, The Killers, ZZ Top, and the UNLV Runnin’ Rebel Pep Band and UNLV Star of Nevada Marching Band have performed “Viva.”

Scenes for the film were shot in and around Las Vegas, including Elvis’ and Ann-Margret’s feverish “C’mon Everybody” performance. The scene’s gymnasium set, with “University of Nevada” in the background, was built into what is now the UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art.

Also, the film was directed by UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame inaugural inductee and frequent film-studies guest speaker George Sidney, who once said of the movie, “That was one of those cases where we had no script and we had a commitment. Originally it was something about an Arabian or something. But we turned it around, and we wrote the script in about 11 days. We changed the whole thing and decided to do it in Las Vegas.”

Starting with a run at the Riviera, Ann-Margret has headlined at such legendary hotels as the Dunes, Las Vegas Hilton and Caesars Palace. Her film, TV and recording career has led to a pair of Oscar nominations, five Golden Globes, two Grammys and an Emmy.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be honoring Ann-Margret and inducting her into the the 2021 UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame,” UNLV College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher said in a statement. “She is an incredibly talented artist whose work has illuminated the culture of Las Vegas. Ann-Margret has long been a global icon and inspiration in the world of the arts and entertainment.”

The event is to be a mix of on-site and online ceremonies, though of course COVID directives will dictate how many people can convene in-person at UNLV. The gala scheduled for last March was pulled down completely, so the 17th edition will formally honor those who were originally supposed to be presented this year.

The new inductees are celebrated writer and cultural critic Dave Hickey, Harrah’s headlining magician Mac King and Luxor headlining comedian Carrot Top (legal name Scott Thompson).

Also being recognized with the Koep Dean’s Medal are Justin Favela, UNLV alumnus and mixed media and installation artist; and Candy Schneider, vice president of education and outreach for The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Stage director and educator Giovanna Sardelli (daughter of famed Vegas singer and column fave Nelson Sardelli), and mixed-media artist Sush Machida will be recognized as Alumni of the Year.

Trumpeter and vocalist Brian Newman will receive the Las Vegas Newcomer Award. Newman has made an impact in town as bandleader and performer for Lady Gaga, and as the frontman for the “After Dark” late-night hang at NoMad Restaurant. Newman contracted the horns for Gaga’s “Jazz + Piano” residency at Park MGM, many of whom are members of Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns (2019 Koep Medal honorees, along with yours truly). Most of those musicians studied in the UNLV Jazz Studies program and later taught at the university.

The Hall of Fame was founded in 2003 to honor past and present figures who have made an impact in visual arts, performing arts, and/or architecture. Past inductees include Tony Curtis; Phyllis McGuire; Robert Goulet; The Killers; Wayne Newton; Liberace; Clint Holmes, Rich Little and Anthony Zuiker; architects Tony Marnell, John Klai, Tom Schoeman and William Snyder; Penn & Teller; Lance Burton; and Siegfried & Roy.

Trumpeting his return

Prior to accepting his Hall of Fame award, Newman is set to return to NoMad Restaurant for some intense ambient action. Plans are being assembled for his band to play the room during dinner on New Year’s Eve.

This appearance follows Newman’s NYE show in 2019, when Lady Gaga turned up, made out and made news.

This is an indication that sometime, hopefully sooner than later, Newman will be back in his “After Dark” residency at his great NoMad hang, or as Gaga has called it, “The Library.”

But this booking is not presented as “After Dark.” Rather, Newman playing in the background for the dinner crowd. The Strip favorite is just being flown in to sing, sling some shtick and trumpet it up.

It’s not a ticketed event, nor is it a “show,” and if you call it a show, no bananas foster for you!

