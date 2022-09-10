“Wake Up” couple splitting duties as Dana Wagner moves to p.m.

Husband and wife team Kim and Dana Wagner go on the air at the KSNV-TV studio on May 13, 2011 (Las Vegas Review-Journal file).

Husband and wife team Kim and Dana Wagner go on the air at the KSNV-TV studio on May 13, 2011 (Las Vegas Review-Journal file).

Prior to going on the air at the KSNV-TV studio, husband and wife team Kim and Dana Wagner check each other's wardrobe on May 13, 2011 (Las Vegas Review-Journal file) GARY THOMPSON/LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL NEON Prior to going on the air at the KSNV-TV studio, husband and wife team Kim and Dana Wagner check each other's wardrobe. 5-13-11

Dana Wagner emcees the Girl Scouts Desserts before Dinner gala at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

News 3 and The CW power couple Kim and Dana Wagner are splitting duties, but not splitting up, at Las Vegas’s NBC affiliate.

Dana Wagner announced Friday morning on “Wake Up With the Wagners” (where yours truly was a guest) that he is moving off the morning shift. The 40-year broadcast vet is shifting to the 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. newscasts, effective Monday.

Those slots were previously held by Reed Cowan, who moved to CBS Bay Area in San Francisco six months ago.

“No more waking up at 2:30 in the morning for me,” Dana Wagner said. “This is entirely a quality-of-life decision.” Kim Wagner will continue to anchor the morning newscast. As she said, “Everybody will wonder if we’re getting divorced. We aren’t.” The couple has partnered in “Wake Up” since July 2007.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.