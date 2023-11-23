‘Walk This Way’: Hip-hop legend in Raiders’ lineup

Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, who turned 59 this month, is the final headliner in the Raiders’ nod to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

Rev. Run of Run-DMC performs on stage at Best of the Fest at SOBEWFF on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, who turned 59 this month, plays halftime of Sunday’s Raiders-Chiefs game at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

The rap group Run-DMC poses at the 31st annual Grammy Awards in New York City IN THIS March 2, 1988 file photo. From left, Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Jason Mizell "Jam Master Jay." (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

The Raiders are dialing up the Run on Sunday.

Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, co-founder of genre-busting hip-hop act Run-DMC, plays halftime of Sunday’s Raiders-Chiefs game at Allegiant Stadium. Game time is 1:25 p.m. We advise getting being seated an hour prior, to get the most out of David Perrico and the Raiders House Band in the pre-game, and the Raiderettes dance ensemble throughout.

What we are unlikely to see at Allegiant on Sunday is an appearance by Taylor Swift. Apparently the pop superstar is dating one of the Chiefs. But Swift has a date with about 43,000 fans at Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday night.

What is confirmed is Simmons is the final in-game headliner in the team’s nod to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The 59-year-old rap icon previously appeared at halftime of the Raiders-Washington tilt in December 2021.

The hip-hop legend is back by popular demand, as the crowd went nuts for Simmons in his previous appearance. Rev Run is a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, inducted with Run-DMC partners Darryl McDaniels and Jason Mizell.

The trio’s collab with Aerosmith on “Walk This Way” broke down cultural walls (and actual walls, in the video). Rocking lace-less Adidas sneaks, the band also featured future Las Vegas stars Penn & Teller in the “It’s Tricky” video.

Run-DMC has been named the greatest hip-hop artists in music history by MTV and VH1.

R&B star Tinashe is back to sing the national anthem, which she performed prior to Raiders-Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in November 2021. In September, the platinum-selling star’s released BB/Ang3l (or, “Baby Angel”), her sixth studio album.

Former Raider running back Tyrone Wheatley is tapped to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch. The University of Michigan alum was with the Raiders from 1999-2004, and was the team’s leading rusher four times. Wheatley currently coaches Detroit’s Wayne State University Warriors.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.