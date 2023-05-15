Wallflowers, Sweat, Loverboy in latest Vegas headlining spree

Keith Sweat is spening a weekend at Palms, and The Wallflowers a night at The Strat.

Keith Sweat performs at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Sunday, July 8, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

The Wallflowers, headed by lead singer Jakob Dylan, performed a song off of their new album, "Breach" during the Radio Music Awards Saturday night at the Aladdin Theater for the Performing Arts. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Jakob Dylan, lead singer of The Wallflowers, performs in Santa Monica, Calif., in this May 30, 1998 file photo. The Wallflowers newest album, "Breach," darker and less catchier than its predecessor, sold 4.1 million copies. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, FILE)

Keith Sweat. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Keith Sweat performs during the opening night of his show "Keith Sweat: Last Forever" at The Flamingo on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Multigenerational rock bands and an R&B star are playing Las Vegas this summer and fall.

R&B star Keith Sweat, the Jacob Dylan-fronted Wallflowers, and ’80s rockers Loverboy and Night Ranger are all booked for upcoming theater dates in town.

Sweat is playing Pearl at the Palms at 8 p.m. Aug. 5-6, an event billed as “Make You Sweat Weekend.” Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster. Sweat has been a top-selling artist for nearly 25 years. His debut “Make It Last Forever” has sold more than 3 million copies, producing four R&B hit singles. “I Want Her” reached No. 5 on the Billboard pop charts.

The Wallflowers play The Strat Theater on Oct. 14. Dylan is, of course, rock royalty, the son of the legendary Bob Dylan. The band is expected to draw from their ’90s heyday, and also from their 2022 album, “Exit Wounds.” Tickets are on sale Thursday at thestrat.com.

“Jakob Dylan’s vocals and lyrics bring a folk-rock sound to The Wallflowers that is uniquely their own,” said Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment, whose company is co-producing the show. “We are thrilled to welcome them to The Strat.”

Loverboy is playing the Pearl on Nov. 4. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

The Canadian rockers burst on the scene during the early MTV era of the 1980s. Led by vocalist Mike Reno, the band has sold 10 million albums, including their 1980 self-titled debut, the 1981 “Get Lucky,” 1983’s Keep It Up and 1985’s Lovin’ Every Minute of It.

Their hits include “Working for the Weekend,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Notorious,” “Turn Me Loose,” “When It’s Over,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.”

Night Ranger is making its debut at The Strat Theater on Sept. 1-2. Tickets are onsale now at thestrat.com. The band’s dates were announced last week.

Night Ranger has issued a series of best-selling albums, including “Dawn Patrol,” “Midnight Madness,” “7 Wishes,” “Big Life” and “Man In Motion.” Their singles are readily recognizable, among them “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” “(You Can Still) Rock In America,” “Sentimental Street,” “Goodbye,” “Sing Me Away” and “Four in the Morning.”

The band has displayed enduring appeal and durability over its 40-plus year career. The band has sold more than 17 million albums and played on more than 4,000 stages.

