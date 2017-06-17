Warriors celebrate championship at Marquee in Las Vegas

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors addresses the throng while celebrating the Warriors' NBA championship at Jewell Nightclub at Aria on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Tony Tran Photography)

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and comic great Dave Chappelle celebrate the Warriors' NBA championship at Jewell Nightclub at Aria on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Tony Tran Photography)

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and team co-owner Joseph Lacob celebrate the Warriors' NBA championship at Jewell Nightclub at Aria on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Tony Tran Photography)

Team co-owner Joseph Lacob, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors and celebrate the Warriors' NBA championship at Jewell Nightclub at Aria on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Tony Tran Photography)

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and DJ Irie celebrate the Warriors' NBA championship at Jewell Nightclub at Aria on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Tony Tran Photography)

The scene at Marquee Dayclub as the Golden State Warriors celebrate their Warriors' NBA championship on Friday, June 16, 2017. (Tony Tran Photography)

NEW YORK – The Kats! Bureau remains Midtown Manhattan, dancing between the raindrops as the city today is under a drizzle. From my writing post I have a view of Marquis Theatre on 46th Street.

There is a link to that theater and VegasVille, of course:

The last time I was in Marquis Theatre, in July 2015, Penn & Teller were opening their two-month return to Broadway. The Rio headliners proved to be box office draws by nearly selling out their 40-show seines. Producers continue to persuade P&T to headline another Broadway run, and they are “mulling” that option. But it won’t happen until 2018 – at the earliest. The duo are currently performing their sold-out U.K. tour.

And in yet another bridge between Broadway and Las Vegas: The lighting director of “Bandstand” at Bernard Jacobs Theatre, Jeff Croiter, is also lighting director for Penn & Teller at the Rio. Croiter was hired for his work on P&T’s production at Marquis Theatre. Small world, this.

Onward:

The Golden State Warriors are running the Strip with the same tenacity that led to their five-game defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. These guys are tough to cover, on and off the court.

On Friday afternoon, NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were among the champs to hit Marquee Dayclub at the Cosmopolitan. Rapper G-Eazy (who makes it look so) joined in the dayclub’s intense cabana action.

Also taking in the party at the pool: Comic actor Pauly Shore (whose father, my buddy Sammy Shore, opened for Elvis at the International and Las Vegas Hilton from 1969-’73). The younger Shore has been poking around Vegas venues with his own comedy-show concept.

The Dubs later rambled back to Aria, for a late-night foray to Jewel Nightclub. Team owners Joseph Lacob and Peter Guber hit the scene – rave away, gents — joining Durant, Green, Matt Barnes, and Damian Jones, among others.

The crew was greeted by the requisite drumline as they entered the club. The parade percolated with sparklers and confetti (blue and gold, in this instance) and cocktail servers in Warriors outfits. Oh, and banners and flags. Those were unfurled, too, as Jewel resident headliner DJ Irie (known as the official DJ of the Miami Heat, but no matter) kept the adrenaline pumping.

What else .. ah, Dave Chappelle joined the blowout, too. The great stand-up, making a comeback onstage (at Mandalay Bay Events Center last month)) and on screen (cast in the remake of “A Star is Born” due next year) toasted with Durant, Green and others. The team reportedly has one more pool-side stop today; we’re game-planning that event now. But first, we need to take a “20” and catch our breath.

Rotella’s genesis

Before he ever ventured into the underground parties that inspired Electric Daisy Carnival, Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella attended a rock show.

“The first concert I ever went to, the only concert I went to when I was a kid, was Phil Collins at the Universal Amphitheater,” Rotella said Wednesday at the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay after accepting the commemorative Key to the Strip similarly commemorative Electric Daisy Ln. sign. “That was pretty amazing, a very cool, seated venue.”

The imposing owl overlooking the masses at EDC’s Kinetic Field does look a little like Collins. Probably just a coincidence…

Miss-ion accomplished

When Jodi Fonfa took over as director of the Miss Nevada Pageant in 2014, the organization was stinging from a regretful episode in which voting irregularities led to confusion about which contestant actually won the Miss Nevada Teen pageant.

Fonfa stepped in and ably shored up Miss Nevada’s operations in her three-year tenure, raising more than a half a million dollars in scholarship funds for pageant contestants. After Friday’s finale at Tropicana Theater, Fonfa (whose husband, Andrew Fonfa, is a partner in Lucky Dragon hotel-casino) announced event she is stepping down and ceding her position to Jennifer Lier and Elizabeth Hunterton, both former Miss Nevada titlists.

This year’s pageant winners were Miss Nevada Andera Martinez; and Miss Nevada Teen Carli Gumm, the younger sister of outgoing Miss Nevada Bailey Gumm.

