Warriors sweep into Las Vegas to celebrate NBA championship — PHOTOS

The Golden State Warriors clebrated their NBA championship and Jordan Poole’s 23rd birthday on the Las Vegas Strip Saturday night.

Jordan Poole committed a technical party foul at Zouk Nightclub on Saturday night. But this was an incidental, rather than intentional, violation.

The Golden State Warriors guard celebrated the team’s NBA championship and his 23rd birthday by spraying champagne across the console at Zouk Nightclub’s DJ booth. Any professional DJ (and even any novice champagne drinker) knows this is a bad combination.

But order was quickly restored, if you can use that term about a night at Zouk, after some feverish toweling off of the sound deck.

Poole joined his Warriors teammates for an afternoon and evening of chilling, cigar-smoking, dining and Vegas-scaled nightclub revelry at Resorts World Las Vegas. All the Warriors were at the resort aside from the team’s biggest gun, NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry.

Similar to the Boston Celtics, the crowd at Zouk couldn’t find Curry. The Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy was nowhere to be found, either. Too bad. Toronto Raptors toted the hardware to XS Nightclub for Drake’s set in June 2019. The trophy is a proven club prop and photo op.

But Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Andre Igoudala, Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Damion Lee, Nemanja Bjelica, Chris Chiozza, Juan Toscao-Anderson and Quinndary Weatherspoon were all on the Strip on Saturday.

“It was a great night, celebrating the Warriors’ championship,” Resorts World GM Scott Sibella said Sunday, just after the team departed.

The scene at Zouk erupted the moment the Dubs arrived, led by the immediately recognizable Thompson. Party cannons blasted over the crowd. This requisite club effect actually cooled off the scene, which was heating up for all the bodies jamming the joint.

The Warriors’ logo and players’ images flashed on the club’s LED screen, and the crowd bounced below The Mothership, Zouk’s signature LED deck hanging above the dance floor (or if you will, Groove Deck).

Outside, a congratulatory message was splashed across the Resorts World tower. Inside, same message glowed from the hotel’s digital sphere and also the LED panel leading to the club. Suffice to say, any hardcore Celtics fan might have retched at all this celebratory messaging.

Vegas resident club DJ Flight and Louis the Child performed the early set at Zouk, giving way to Warriors’ dedicated DJ Shabazz, who repeatedly cried out (and we quote loosely here), “The Bay Area is in the (expletive) houuuuuse!” and also continually emphasized, “Four championships in eight (expletive) yeeeeaaars!” Bay Area favorite P-Lo dedicated his song “Put Me on Something” to the team.

There were scores of Bay Area visitors in the club. One guy who seemed in his late-20s or early 30s shouted that he was in town “just to party!” He didn’t know, or care, who were the DJs. He also said, “I hope Vegas doesn’t steal the Dubs, too!” Seemed to be a reference to the Raiders’ move, and the A’s kicking the tires around VegasVille.

The Warriors’ tour of the hotel included a dinner stop at Fuhu; a duck-in to Carversteak, where Thompson and Poole caught up with soccer stars Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior and Guillermo Ochoa and boxer Chris Eubank Jr.; cigars and drinks at Eight Lounge before and after the part at Zouk. The scheduled stops at the resort wrapped at about 3 a.m., not counting whatever gaming the team explored.

The Warriors stayed in the hotel’s high-end Crockfords suites, with Greene taking up a four-bedroom suite. That’s one bedroom for each of the Warriors’ victories over Boston. Taken together, the Dubs’ fast-break visit sounded like (pause) a slam dunk.

