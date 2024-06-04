Watch Penn & Teller get fooled (maybe) for free

Penn & Teller have had their TV series “Fool Us” renewed for an 11th season, and they’re inviting people to watch tapings for free in Las Vegas.

Doja Cat, New Kids on the Block booked for iHeartRadio Festival in Las Vegas

Penn Jillette, Brooke Burke and Teller are shown on the Rio set of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." (Penn & Teller)

Penn Jillette, Brooke Burke and Teller are shown on the Rio set of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us." (Penn & Teller)

A heads up for fools, fans and foolers: Penn & Teller are performing for free.

The duo’s “Fool Us” series on The CW has been renewed for its 11th season. This means the long-running magic headliners are again presenting all episodes at no cost at their theater at the Rio. Brooke Burke returns as host. Burke is known for her appearances on the E! Network travel show “Wild On!” CBS’s “Rock Star,” and TV Land’s’ “She’s Got the Look.” Burke loves magic, too.

The “Fool Us” tapings run from July 16-29, show times at noon and 6 p.m., 19 episodes on the calendar. There is no charge to attend, but you must reserve a ticket online. Go to on-camera-audiences.com for intel and to book.

Penn & Teller’s 11th season is a record for any show on The CW (not known for an abundance of high-rated shows, but still …). The cable network was launched in the fall of 2006.

“Fool Us” premiered on ITV in the U.K. in June 2011. The magic competition invites pro magicians to perform tricks for Penn Jillette and Teller, seated at the front of the stage. Those who “fool” the duo receive the vaunted “FU” trophy and a slot to open for P&T at the Rio.

Famous foolers include Vegas performers Shin Lim, Vinny Grosso, Jeff McBride and Rick Lax. MacKing, Piff the Magic Dragon, Mike Hammer, Murray Sawchuck and Jen Kramer, all Vegas headliners, have appeared and not fooled.

P&T have performed these free tapings for years, but always matinees. The 6 p.m. performances, closer to their usual show times, are new.

The duo are busy away from the Rio. Penn Jillette is a panelist on Thursday night’s episode of the Fox contest series “I Can See Your Voice.”

Jillette is judging the season 3 finale, alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of ‘NSYNC, Porhsa Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Adrienne Bailon-Hougton of the daytime talker “The Real” (and late of girl groups 3LW and The Cheetah Girls) and “Curb Your Enthusiasm cast member Cheryl Hines (whom a fellow P&T fan has referred to as “our future first lady,” a line that would land well P&T’s stage show).

Cool Hang Alert

Paul Stubblefield’s “Over The Hill Gang” show with Joe Darro on keys and Kenny Seiffert on bass plays the Dispensary Lounge at 2451 E. Tropicana Ave. from 7-10 p.m. Thursday. Robbie Robinson, Tom Hall and the esteemed Don Cunningham are special guests. No cover, two drink minimum. As always, try the cheeseburger.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.