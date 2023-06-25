Wayne Newton answers $100k wakeup call

Kathleen Newton says it takes a lot to get her husband to wake up early on a Sunday.

Wayne Newton is shown with headlining comic Luenell after his show at Flamingo on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Wayne Newton is shown with headlining comic Luenell after his show at Flamingo on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Wayne Newton is shown with headlining comic Luenell after his show at Flamingo on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Wayne Newton is shown with members of the Air Force Honor Guard at the World Series of Poker's $500 Salute to Warriors -- No-Limit Hold'em event at Paris Ballroom on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Wayne Newton is shown with the championship bracelet at the World Series of Poker's $500 Salute to Warriors -- No-Limit Hold'em event at Paris Ballroom on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Wayne Newton is shown with the championship bracelet at the World Series of Poker's $500 Salute to Warriors -- No-Limit Hold'em event at Paris Ballroom on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Wayne Newton is shown in his "Up Close and Personal" show at Flamingo on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is JJ’s Boulangerie at Paris Las Vegas. It’s java time after Mr. Las Vegas participated in the World Series of Poker’s honorary Shuffle Up and Deal (SUAD) call-out at during the event at the Paris Ballroom.

The presentation opened the annual $500 Salute to Warriors — No-Limit Hold’em event.

The WSOP event straddles Paris and Horseshoe Las Vegas (the former Bally’s). Newton also participated in a $100,000 donation from Caesars Entertainment to the USO. WSOP CEO Jack Effel and USO rep Tim Mullin joined the event.

Newton turned up for the early Sunday hit time after a late night Saturday at Flamingo after his “Up Close and Personal” show (believe it, I was there for that, too).

Newton didn’t earn the nickname “Midnight Idol” with a.m. curtain calls. As his wife, Kathleen Newton, said, “It takes a $100,000 in Wayne’s name to the USO just to get him up this early.”

Luenell’s near-miss

There might not be a bigger Wayne Newton fan than top-stand-up comic Luenell. Years ago, the comic took a selfie video while trying to sneak through the gates at Casa de Shenandoah.

“Do not start with me, about Wayne!” she says.

Luenell is currently headlining at Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club on Sundays and Mondays. She was in the audience at Newton’s sold-out show Saturday. You couldn’t miss her. She was the one shouting “Wayne!” every 90 seconds. Those in attendance included Damian Costa, whose Pompey Entertainment company books Luenell at Kimmel’s club.

Afterward, during a chat in Newton’s green room, the comic told Mr. Las Vegas of how she attempted to audition for “The Entertainer” contest show Newton hosted in 2005. The aspiring performer took a Greyhound from Oakland to Las Vegas for those auditions.

Luenell intended to stay with an aunt the night before auditions began at 6 a.m. (she planned to be the first to audition that morning). But the aunt and the comic could not resolve the very early wakeup time. So Luenell ventured directly to the site of the auditions, at an off-Strip hotel, and slept in the stairwell.

“Security came at about 3 in the morning and kicked me out, so I went from floor to floor to floor, to be there for ‘The Entertainer,’ because if you won, you had a chance to perform with you, here in Vegas,” Luenell recalled, with Newton standing at her side. “I made it through the first round … But then I got drunk and (messed) it up.”

That line got a laugh. As we say, Luenell walks in, funny. Newton hugged her and she said, “I did that for you! I’m not new to you! I’ve been loving you for years.” We believe it.

Sweets’ hits her spot

Melody Sweets is celebrating the sixth and final episode of her first season of “The Sweets’ Spot” YouTube series on Monday at The Beverly Theater. Red carpet/pre-party at 7 p.m., showtime is 8 p.m. (go to sweetsspottv.com for tickets and intel).

“The Sweets’ Spot” is a mirthsome mix of baking and burlesque comedy. Sweets is, of course, the creator of the Green Fairy of “Absinthe” fame, and also an accomplished baker. Her YouTube project brings to the kitchen a composite of ideas she’s held for years for the Vegas stage.

But this format seems her future, with ideas of expanding the concept to a longer form and producing a second season.

My favorite installment is the fourth episode, the black-and-white filmed “Leave The Gun, Take The Cannoli,” featuring Voki Kalfayan (the original Gazillionaire in “Absinthe”) as gangster Tony Cannoli.

Melissa King-Jules (stage name of MsTickle) is the series co-creator, with Anaïs Thomassian (Penny Pibbets in “Absinthe”) as producer. All three have written the project. Among the cast of characters are Flamingo headlining comic-magician Piff the Magic Dragon, “Miss Behave Gameshow” creator Amy Saunders (the voice of the house), pin-up star Sabina Kelley, Hazel Honeysuckle (the current Green Fairy in “Absinthe”), Vegas lounge favorite Skye Dee Miles, Kasey Wilson (“Absinthe”) Buttercup and Darby Fox (both of the Burlesque Hall of Fame), Heather Holiday (“Absinthe”), burlesque performer Michelle L’Amour, New York performance artist Bradford Scobie, Sean and John Scott of “Absinthe,” and former Blue Man Group member and Gazillionaire performer Marc Roberts.

And, we have an in-fact Cool Hang Alert from the refrigerator band The Frigid Heirs (Joshua Danger, Isaac Tubb, Mike “Beans” Benigno and Robert John Kley). They perform regularly at Whirlpool Lounge. No cover, aside from the Tupperware …

May We Recommend …

“Ru Paul’s Drag Race Live” at Flamingo Showroom. We wound up at this spectacle after Newton’s show Saturday night (with Luenell energetically leading the entourage). This show is silly on multiple fronts. Silly performances. Silly crowds. Silly business, especially. The show burns up the box office, is tightly choreographed, expertly delivered, brilliantly designed and very funny. We’re not even the show’s demo, either.

Great stuff from “Drag Race UK” season two champ Lawrence Chaney, Nicky Doll from “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” Season 12, who now hosts “Drag Race France”; Pangina Heals, who competed on “UK vs The World” and also hosts “Drag Race Thailand”; Daya Betty and Jorgeous from Season 14; Derrick Barry from Season 8 and “All Stars” Season 5; and Kennedy Davenport from Season 7 and All Stars Season 3. Cosco, a Season 14 finalist, joins the show July 29.

The performers rotate in the show, which is beautiful, loud and proud.

Cool Hang Alert

The really great, and also really underrated, vocalist Eric Sean performs “The Music of George Michael & More at Stirling Club’s Spirits Lounge from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday. Sean can simply sing anything, with a deep VegasVille resume that includes time with Bee Gees Gold, and (reaching back a few) Dian Diaz at the old Fontana Room at Bellagio. The show is $35 for nonmembers, $25 for members, go to thestirlingclub.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.