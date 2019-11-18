Wayne Newton ready for year No. 61 in Las Vegas

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Caesars Palace team and look forward to finishing year 60 and starting year 61 in May,” Newton said Sunday.

Wayne Newton performs at the Stirling Club at Turnberry Place on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Rock legend John Fogerty and Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom are shown at Encore Theater after Fogerty was awarded a Key to the Strip and proclamation of John Fogerty Day on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (Wynn Las Vegas)

Vinny and Carol Adinolfi renew their vows Thursday with the help of Wayne Newton, left, at Mat Franco Theater at The Linq. (Ira Kuzma)

"Potted Potter" co-stars James Percy and Joseph Maudsley celebrate 100 shows at Bally’s Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)

In May, Wayne Newton marked is 60th anniversary of performing in Las Vegas. He’s set for No. 61.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the Caesars Palace team and look forward to finishing year 60 and starting year 61 in May,” Newton said Sunday. “This is putting me a year closer to getting it right.”

Newton has extended his residency at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace into 2020, from Jan. 18 through Dec. 30, taking August off. Newton is running the same schedule from this year, 8 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, with some weekend dates added.

Dionne Warwick has the room at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, through March 1. The psychic medium Thomas John opens Jan. 16, with shows 6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, with additional 3 p.m. performances Sundays. David Perrico’s Pop 40 and Pop Strings no-cover shows are set for 8 p.m. (Pop 40) and 10 p.m.-midnight (Pop Strings) Fridays and Saturdays.

Always in Key

John Fogerty is planning to return to Wynn Las Vegas in 2020. He ended his 2019 residency with a key to the Strip.

The rock legend and Encore Theater headliner was honored Friday afternoon by County Commissioner Tick Segerblom in a ceremony attended by Veteran Village Las Vegas founder Arnold Stalk and AEG executive Chris Hammond at the theater. Nov. 15 was also dubbed John Fogerty Day in Clark County. I am hoping, one day, we have a Shane and Tyler Fogerty Day in Las Vegas, because those boys can rock it.

As it was, Segerblom said in doling out the proclamation, “It is an honor and a privilege to recognize John Fogerty for his legendary career as an American songwriter, singer and guitarist, and to thank him for his generous contributions to veterans and our community. Growing up in the ’60s, he was my favorite musician.”

Fogerty has donated his advance payment for the ill-fated Woodstock 50 festival to a new affordable-housing residence, made of refurbished ocean containers, at Veteran Village No. 2 in Las Vegas.

What the … Kitchen?

That guy who looked like Ryan Seacrest working at Hell’s Kitchen on Saturday night … was.

Seacrest’s stint was recorded as segment airing Monday on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” during its four-pack of shows at Paris Las Vegas. Seacrest, a big fan of Gordon Ramsay, is shown working the kitchen at the restaurant facing the Strip at Caesars Palace.

A Harry development

“Potted Potter” has notched another milestone — its 200th show — and has been extended at The Magic Attic at Bally’s. The show is set to run at 8 p.m. Mondays through Sundays (dark Thursdays) in the hotel’s magic-themed, second-level annex. This show is deceptively funny, a send-up of the seven Harry Potter books with jokes delivered at high velocity.

I’ve never read Potter, but I laughed through this one. So did an audience peppered with kids, and the family appeal is the show’s primary selling point. That, and promotional photos of co-stars James Percy and Joseph Maudsley grinning and holding up giant inflatable numbers.

Fleetwood’s back?

At the end of Fleetwood Mac’s soaring performance Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, band co-founder Mick Fleetwood called out that the band was done performing “for now.” The Mac wanted to close their “final” tour in Las Vegas, where they would doubtless be a top draw for a theater residency.

Benny skates anew!

Benny The Ice Skating Dog made his debut at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday afternoon between the second and third periods of the Golden Knights’ 6-0 victory over the Calgary Flames. Benny impressively sashayed across the ice, performing a few maneuvers — such as jumping over a little fence and putting his skated paws on the board. “Is that a shift change?” announcer Mark Shunock asked, speaking for the entire crowd.

We introduced Benny’s skills to readers, and those who watch video, in September 2018. Cheryl DelSangro, a former pro skater and instructor, adopted the yellow Labrador retriever and quickly noticed the doggies agility. Benny also loved being on the ice, so DelSangro slapped a pair of custom skates on his front paws. Very cool.

