77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Kats

Wayne Newton: Strip reopening ‘very powerful’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2020 - 10:51 am
 

Mr. Las Vegas is more than a title. It’s a responsibility.

Wayne Newton reassumed his civic ambassadorship Thursday, donning a tux and a matching face mask to lead the COVID-19 reopening of Caesars Palace. Newton said that he was eager to slip back into the tux “to make sure it still fit” after a nearly three-month break from the stage.

The suit fits. So does the role of Las Vegas spokesman.

“I was standing there across from the Flamingo, where I was headlining in 1966, when Caesars opened,” Newton said Friday afternoon, referring to the hotel’s launch on Aug. 5, 1966. “Caesars hadn’t closed its doors from that night until this pandemic happened. That is pretty amazing, and to think I am there during this historic moment is very powerful.”

Newton appeared with Caesars Entertainment CEO Tony Rodio and masked Caesars and Cleopatra characters for the symbolic reopening of the company’s crowning property. A headliner at Cleopatra’s Barge since January 2019, Newton’s participation in such landmark events is a given.

Over the course of his career, the 78-year-old icon has answered the city’s call during every crisis. In the aftermath of 9/11, Newton helped organize and co-headlined the USO benefit show at Mandalay Bay Events Center in November 2001. Sixteen years later, he was singing “Viva Las Vegas” with The Killers and Imagine Dragons at the “Vegas Strong” all-star benefit concert at T-Mobile Arena.

A Las Vegas resident since 1959, Newton has lived through the city’s evolution as an international tourist destination. The town has changed, but its citizens have not.

“What I have witnessed, over the years, is people who live here are very consistent. They are trustworthy, and you can depend on each other to get through a crisis,” Newton said. “When I think of how much we have gone through and where we are, to have experienced all of that, I get goosebumps.”

Barge on hold

Speaking of his Strip residency, Newton said, “I have no idea” when “Up Close and Personal” will return to the stage. His show falls into the still-uncertain Phase Three COVID-19 reopening timeline set by Gov. Steve Sisolak. A prediction from here is the middle of July, at the earliest, for showroom productions to be back on the Strip.

In that time frame, it’s unlikely Newton (a busy bicyclist in the pandemic shutdown) would reopen at Cleopatra’s Barge. the room’s cozy, shoulder-to-shoulder layout is an unfortunate design for social-distancing requirements.

“We have been to other showrooms that would allow sufficient distancing,” Newton said. “The fact that we have been looking around, and have looked at a couple of rooms on the property itself, tells me we are looking at options other than Cleopatra’s Barge.”

Caesars Entertainment has reopened Harrah’s and Flamingo. Newton has headlined both showrooms over the years. Caesars Palace also offers acres of unused convention space, and the company has a recent history of repurposing unoccupied space for live entertainment (the Magic Attic and Back Room at Bally’s, House of Tape at Harrah’s and the Barge itself as primary examples).

An especially tantalizing option is the shuttered Opium Nightclub. Newton has walked that room, as have reps from “Chippendales” at the Rio — on the same day. The nightclub is beautifully appointed, versatile, conveniently located and available.

“I like the fact that we are looking other directions,” Newton says. “We aren’t getting stuck on one idea and staying there. We’re working on being prepared.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats! podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
LA visitor hits for $670K on Las Vegas Strip
2
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
Scenes from the first 24 hours as Las Vegas casinos reopen — PHOTOS
3
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
Smoke briefly billows from fire near Bellagio
4
Las Vegas casinos host 1st weekend visitors since shutdown — BLOG
Las Vegas casinos host 1st weekend visitors since shutdown — BLOG
5
on Las Vegas Boulevard
on Las Vegas Boulevard
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Kats hangs at Mayfair Supper Club as Bellagio reopens
Las Vegas Review-Journal man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes visits The Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio on the Strip in Las Vegas on the first night after reopening Thursday, June 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More