Wedding or publicity stunt? Kardashian, Barker exchange vows in Las Vegas
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have participated in a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Or an event that looked like a wedding.
Multiple media sources are reporting that the couple were married at 1:30 a.m. Monday, or late at night after Sunday’s Grammy Awards show at MGM Grand. TMZ was first to report the news.
“I didn’t know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory,” said Marty Frierson of One Love Wedding Chapel, as quoted in People. “I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.”
But industry insiders have yet to find an actual marriage license for the couple, though the pair claimed to have been issued one. A wedding chapel rep said it very well could be a publicity stunt. The couple are reportedly taking part in several commitment ceremonies.
The 42-year-old Kardashian and 46-year-old Barker were in wedding attire. The couple had their own photographer for the event.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
