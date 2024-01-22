50°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Weddings? Parties? No, this Vegas entertainment legend is really done — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 22, 2024 - 12:45 pm
 
Updated January 22, 2024 - 5:22 pm
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando sits for a portrait inside of his South Point Showroom dressing room before his la ...
Tony Orlando sits for a portrait inside of his South Point Showroom dressing room before his last Las Vegas show on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A poster for Tony Orlando’s last live show in Las Vegas is seen inside of South Point on ...
A poster for Tony Orlando’s last live show in Las Vegas is seen inside of South Point on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Ja ...
Tony Orlando performs his last live show in Las Vegas at the South Point Showroom on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Tony Orlando isn’t retiring after all.

“I’m available for weddings, birthdays, bar mitzvahs,” Orlando said Monday morning. “Any party you have, look me up.”

Not really. The entertainment legend closed his Las Vegas stage career over the weekend with three sellouts at South Point Showroom. Thus ends a 61-year run as a recording and TV star, a 51-year career as an opening act and later headlining star in Las Vegas. Orlando originally played the Riviera, Las Vegas Hilton and later Orleans Showroom and South Point Showroom in his multi-decade career.

South Point owner Michael Gaughan and entertainment director Michael Libonati made sure Orlando had the dates and room for his Vegas sendoff.

The headliner’s final appearance is Orlando’s final performance is set March 22, at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun’s 10,000-seat amphitheater

Orlando was generous in his final performances. Every musician was afforded a solo. The singers were given ample time under the spotlight. Singalongs were plentiful. The 79-year-old hit maker played the classics, but front-loaded the famous numbers in an early medley of ““Tie a Yellow Ribbon Around The Old Oak Tree,” “Candida,” “Knock Three Times” “Say, Has Anybody Seen My Sweet Gypsy Rose” and “He Don’t Love You (Like I Love You).”

Orlando’s ticket prices on secondary-market sites spiked as he prepped for Friday’s show. Seat Geek posted a pair of VIP booth seats for $710 apiece. Brokers were offering seats for between $200-$300; the prices opened at $60. Orlando said, “I’m a regular Taylor Swift!” as he shut it down with a showman’s flair.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
Son of ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison dies at age 39
2
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
3
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
4
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
Look for these iconic rockers on the Strip in May
5
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Las Vegas entertainment icon stepping down after 61-year career
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
‘Weird’ Swift joke aside, ex-UNLV student Koy draws solid Golden Globe ratings
‘Weird’ Swift joke aside, ex-UNLV student Koy draws solid Golden Globe ratings
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
Hometown stars plan late-summer Las Vegas Strip residency
A Super Las Vegas pairing: Stefani on TikTok, Shelton on the Strip
A Super Las Vegas pairing: Stefani on TikTok, Shelton on the Strip
‘I’m a regular Taylor Swift’: Tony Orlando’s tickets jump in Vegas final
‘I’m a regular Taylor Swift’: Tony Orlando’s tickets jump in Vegas final