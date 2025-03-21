Well-traveled EDM star makes long-awaited Strip return

It’s big ears on the head, big cube around the booth, for Deadmau5 at XS Nightclub.

If you’re looking for a quasi-anonymous EDM star to break new ground, Deadmau5 is your guy. This is the rare artist to headline Historic Commercial Center, Electric Daisy Carnival, Downtown Las Vegas Event Center and — this weekend — XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

The headpiece-wearing Vegas mainstay is back at the Wynn Nightlife hotspot Saturday night (or very early Sunday morning, if you want the truth). This is his first show at the resort in nine years. He’s bringing a version of The Cube, his signature set piece. This one’s called The Other Cube, scaled for nightclubs rather than festivals.

So it’s big ears on the head, big cube around the stage. LED everywhere. Strobes, and also party cannons, in the mix.

Deadmau5 is in an extended engagement/residency run. Additional dates are set for April 25, June 7, June 28, July 19, Aug. 31 and Sept. 6.

“My last turn at the Wynn at 2016 was a great run,” says the man whose legal name is Joel Thomas Zimmerman. “Flash forward almost 10 years later it’s cool to be back but this time in a room that’s more about the Deadmau5 experience, with the cube, visuals and of course the music.”

We’re eager to flash forward, having built a base of Deadmau5 performances since his most recent at Wynn. The Canadian producer and DJ played DTLV in May 2021, among the first post-pandemic performances in Las Vegas. Ten thousand fans rushed to the stage that night.

The performer also ended a nine-year absence from EDC in 2019, after a brief, barbed back-and-forth with EDC founder Pasquale Rotella ahead of the 2016 event. It all unfolded on then-Twitter.

“Spoiler alert: not playing edc,” was the first shot. Rotella replied “you speak like we tried booking you.” Then Deadmau5, “You reply like I give a (expletive).” Finally from Rotella, “I know you don’t. It’s unfortunate cause you have plenty of fans that would like to see you.” The bickering quickly subsided, hence the artist’s return to EDC.

At Commercial Center, Deadmau5 headlined the first and thus far only “Fabulous Historic Commercial Center Block Party” in May of 2023. This show ran alongside EDC. The crowd was a disappointing 4,500 (though some estimates were a fraction of that). Windy weather helped quell that crowd. But the show succeeded in drawing a much-needed light, marketing-wise and in fact, on Commercial Center.

And, the 44-year-old EDM visionary received a Key to the Las Vegas Strip, as presented by reliably key-bearing Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom.

Deadmau5 is today a key cog in Wynn Nightlife’s adventurous headliner lineup. Alphabetized that roster includes Acraze, Afrojack, Austin Millz, Black Coffee, Bob Moses (club set), Brandi Cyrus, The Chainsmokers, Charly Jordan, Cody Ko, Deux Twins, DJ Diesel, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Gryffin, Hugel, Kim Lee, Marshmello, Mau P, RL Grime, Two Friends, Vavo and Vintage Culture.

Those new, or returning, this year are Excision, G-Eazy, It’s Murph, Jungle (DJ set), Odd Mob, Odesza (DJ set), Sofi Tukker, Subtronics, Sullivan King and Lynch. That collective is why nightlife followers say, “Wynn Nightlife is crushing it,” when reviewing the company’s roster.

Deadmau5’s first two tracks of this year are featured in his XS return. “Endless” with electronic musician Rebūke featuring Ed Graves, is the latest. “Jupiter” kicked off the year, a track at once mesmerizing and, yes, out of this world.

