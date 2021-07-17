Westgate adds Bronx cheer to already stacked lineup

Bronx Wanderers have hopscotched around Las Vegas since arriving in 2016, but have a home at the Westgate.

About all the Westgate Cabaret has been missing was a family from the Bronx churning out rock ‘n’ roll.

The little room at Westgate Las Vegas has that now, too, as Bronx Wanderers are setting up a residency at the hotel this fall. The core triumvirate of father Vinny Adinolfi, and sons Vinny “Vin A.” Adinolfi III and Nick Adinolfi debuts Sept. 20 in an open-ended engagement.

The guys are going old-school with this schedule, running at 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; and 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays (tickets start at $49.99, not including fees, and are onsale Wednesday).

Playing tunes ranging from Dion and the Belmonts to Bruno Mars, Bronx Wanderers is the cabaret room’s fifth residency show. The act joins “The Magic of Jen Kramer,” “Soul of Motown,” George Wallace and Jen Romas’ “Sexxy” adult revue.

Kramer and “Soul” are onstage currently. Wallace is expected to restart mid-September, around the time Barry Manilow returns to International Theater on Sept. 16. “Sexxy” has just locked in an Aug. 6 return.

Dating back some 25 years, when it was known as Shimmer Cabaret, the showroom has been home to an array of headliners and production shows. Bronx producers Alan and Kathi Glist brought “Menopause the Musical” to the room in 2005. Cameo has played Westgate Cabaret. So have The Scintas, Suzanne Somers, the Purple Reign Prince tribute show, and comedian Gilbert Gottfried.

“We’re honored to have a found a new home with so much history, so much support from the top executives and the incredible staff at Westgate,” Vin A. said Friday via. “We feel the excitement in the hotel and showroom and can’t wait to bring our energy into the mix.”

Befitting the act’s mobile moniker, the Bronx Wanderers have bounced around Vegas a bit since arriving in 2016 for a brief run at Grandview Lounge at South Point. Bronx has also performed at Windows Showroom at Bally’s (now The Magic Attic), Linq Hotel (working around headliner Mat Franco’s schedule), and Harrah’s Showroom just before COVID.

The band had anticipated returning to Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace. Instead, it was cut loose in the sweep of shutdowns by Caesars Entertainment in May.

One piece of its Caesars partnership remains, however, two shows at Caesars in Atlantic City on Aug. 8-9. And, on Aug. 27-28, Bronx plays two previously booked shows at South Point Showroom, before focusing on its upcoming production at Westgate.

Vinny Adinolfi says the show will be taken to “a whole new level,” adding, “This isn’t just your parents’ rock ‘n’ roll. Audiences will leave the show singing, and feeling like part of the famiglia.”

Celine and the sked

Celine Dion moved her remaining North American “Courage” dates to March-April of next year. Those dates were originally set for August-September, this year. But she is not budging from her Nov. 5 opening at Resorts World Las Vegas. About a third of the tour dates are in western Canada, which is not yet allowing full capacity in arenas. The first show at The Theater at Resorts World is planned to be a benefit for front-line health workers.

Later this ear

The “Immersive Van Gogh” installation set to open July 26 at The Shops at Crystals next to Aria has been delayed once more. The exhibit is now set to open Sept. 15, from an announcement issued Friday morning. This is due to “unforeseen construction delays” at the new Lighthouse Las Vegas on Crystal’s Level 3.

The development is the latest twist in the dueling Van Goghs saga in Las Vegas. The unaffiliated “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” at The Portal at Area15 has been extended through Sept. 30.That attraction opened in April. “Immersive Van Gogh” has been moved twice. It was originally scheduled to open July 1, but producer Corey Ross reports supply-chain issues related to the venue’s air-conditioning units. Not cool, in other words.

‘Downtown Dollar’

Plaza is hoping to extend its appeal late into the night, and early morning, by adding Sand Dollar Downtown. “Downtown Dollar” is already being brandied about by hotel CEO Johnathan Jossel, who announced the project during the Plaza’s “On The Corner of Main Street” podcast, posted Friday.

The new Sand Dollar is in the hotel’s former events center space, off the main casino floor with a separate entrance from Fremont Street.

The venue, of course, is an offshoot of the fabled Sand Dollar Lounge, which has persevered since 1976 on Spring Mountain Road and Polaris Avenue. We well remember the long, loud Sand Dollar nights with John Earl’s Boogieman Band. If the Plaza club can revive that vibe, Downtown Dollar will be a winner.

Hustler, indeed

Intense incentive action: Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is now offering a bottle of vodka, $300 in free lap dances and a VIP club card valued at $1,200 per year for any Nevadan with valid ID and a completed COVID-19 vaccine card.

Cool Hang Alert

Taking a flyer from my buddy, neighbor and Fox 5 broadcast personality Jason Feinberg, catch Michael Ross Nugent at The Parlour Lounge at El Cortez. I’ve seen Nugent, and experienced the lounge, but not together. Nugent sings it up from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

