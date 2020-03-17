Westgate Las Vegas, Human Nature shaken by coronavirus outbreak

Human Nature’s Phil Burton says, “We can’t wait to get out and perform for you all again soon under safer and more enjoyable circumstances.”

Adult revues. Motown revues. Magicians. Comedians.

Say this for the coronavirus outbreak: It does not discriminate.

Some of the latest casualties, at least temporarily, of the pandemic are all the shows at Westgate Cabaret, and also decadelong Strip headliners Human Nature at The Venetian’s Sands Showroom.

"We are very sad that we have to postpone these shows as our number one joy is performing live – but our number one priority is the safety of our fans and coworkers," Phil Burton of Human Nature said. "We can't wait to get out and perform for you all again soon under safer and more enjoyable circumstances." As is the case with entertainment shutdowns in Vegas, no end date for this hiatus is set.

Human Nature opened at the then-Imperial Palace in 2009, presenting a Motown tribute authenticated by Smokey Robinson, who met the quartet in Australia and presented it on the Strip. Burton has joined Toby Allen and brothers Andrew and Michael Tierney in what has grown into one of the Strip’s enduring productions under producer Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment.

The Westgate performers sidelined are star comic George Wallace, Jen Romas’s torrid “Sexxy” topless production, talented afternoon magician Jen Kramer and a “Soul of Motown” show that had just been starting to gain traction.

Wallace has performed in residency in Las Vegas dating to 2007 at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Westgate officials term the closings a “pause.” We are counting on it, too.

Romas is the visionary, producer, director and star of “Sexxy,” in a family operation that includes her parents, Las Vegas residents John and Judi Romas, who helps set the room, repair costumes and handle merch, have missed fewer than 10 performances since the show opened in January 2015.

In a phone chat Monday afternoon, Jen Romas said she had been contacting her cast, one at a time, to talk through the plans. She wasn’t ready to talk yet. She was crying. That, too, is temporary.

That May Day

In the FWIW file, all Cirque du Soleil shows in MGM Resorts International productions are back on sale May 1, according to Ticketmaster. The resort company has issued May 1 as a fingers-crossed reopening date for its venues. Really fluid times, but that is at least an actual date and posting. It means you can buy tickets to Cirque shows “Ka,” “O,” “Zumanity” and “Love” in Las Vegas this spring. The exemption is “Mystere,” in Bruce Ruffin’s Treasure Island resort.

Cirque payment plan

Cirque du Soleil’s technical crew (essentially the off-stage, non-artist employees) caught a bit of a break in the announcement that the company was going dark. Unlike artists, who are Cirque employees, the technical staffers are still MGM Resorts employees for the next two weeks. As such, they receive two weeks’ pay along with PTO. Cirque employees received only the PTO. It’s a crucial two-week stipend, especially considering the company is likely off stage through the entire month of April.

Brown down

The downtown comeback of great impressionist Gordie Brown at Golden Nugget is on hold. Same for the “52 Fridays” concert series. Brown knew Saturday would be his final show and told a light but mighty crowd, “Good evening! Look at this, some of the bravest people in Vegas here with me tonight.”

No word on Manilow

At this writing, there is no formal word on Barry Manilow’s schedule at Westgate’s International Theater. With strong sales throughout his upcoming run, Manilow been booked for nine shows in March and April, continuing his regular schedule through May.

Manilow posted Monday afternoon on Instagram he’d have an announcement within 24 hours.

We pair Brown and Manilow in this post because, years ago, Brown opened for Manilow on tour. Brown took in Manilow’s show on Valentine’s Day at Westgate.

Four Queens, two artists

Steve Connolly’s “Spirit of the King” Elvis tribute show, and Mike Hammer’s “Comedy Magic Show” are dark at Canyon Club at Four Queens.

Hammer, known as something of a Facebook ninja, posted Monday that he’s performed 255 shows a year for more than 10 years (true) and has never called in sick (true again). “This is going to be strange not performing. All I’ trying to say is … if you think my posts were bad before …”

Great Moments In Social Media

The Killers front man Brandon Flowers posted a 35-second clip of himself singing “Mr. Brightside” into a bathroom mirror while washing his hands. This is the clip to play to make sure you’re washing your hands long enough. It’s a little longer than the 20 seconds advised. But it is also perfection.

