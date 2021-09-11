Westgate mandates proof of COVID vaccination by Oct. 15

Westgate owner David Siegel discusses his memories of Elvis Presley at Westgate in Las Vegas in July 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

David Siegel has told his Westgate team members in clear terms that if he weren’t vaccinated for COVID, someone else would be running the company.

Siegel, who has been vaccinated, contracted COVID-19 in July. On Friday, he told his employees they would need to show proof of vaccination to continue working for Westgate. The company did not immediately furnish the number of employees who are under this directive.

Siegel shared a letter with team members, detailing his experiences in battling COVID.

“I contracted pneumonia and my immune system was suppressed, which made it very dangerous for me to catch this terrible virus. I got sick and was admitted to the hospital to monitor my oxygen levels,” Siegel wrote. “The doctors who treated me told me that had I not been vaccinated, I likely would not be here today to share this story with you. The antibodies in my blood from being vaccinated helped me fight the virus and to put it simply, the COVID-19 vaccine saved my life.”

Siegel went on to say that, over the past few months, the company has lost several team members. All of those who perished were unvaccinated. “I mourn their loss each day and wish I could bring them back to their families. The loss of one of our Westgate Team Members to this virus is one too many,” Siegel said. Such loss of life prompted him to mandate proof-of-vaccination in mid-October.

“Westgate is not the first major company to make this decision, and we will not be the last,” Siegel said. “Vaccines are the single greatest tool we have for ending this pandemic, keeping ourselves and our families safe and returning life back to normal.”

The 86-year-old resort magnate ended with, “This is the first step and I ask you to join me. Frankly, had I not been vaccinated, it would not be me asking you to get the vaccine today.”

