What does William Karlsson’s agent think about his Cup parade speech?

We walked into a fashion boutique, got in touch with William Karlsson’s agent, and asked him about the Golden Knights center’s speech after the Stanley Cup parade.

Virve Deutsch, founder of Virve Jewelry New York City, is shown on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Her husband is the agent for Golden Knights center William Karlsson. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

NEW YORK CITY — We made a totally unplanned duck-in to an Upper West Side fashion boutique Saturday afernoon.

I chatted with the woman whose handmade jewelry was on display and for sale.

The collective conversation somehow turned to Las Vegas and the Golden Knights.

As I browsed the shiny baubles placed atop a glass case, I heard the designer mention the name of William Karlsson.

“Excuse me?” I said. “How do you know William Karlsson?”

“My husband is his agent,” said Virve Deutsch, founder of Virve Jewelry at Studio 79 boutique, and wife of Michael Deutsch, Karlsson’s agent.

Well!

The Deutsches are based in New York but obviously huge fans of Karlsson (who is now the country’s most famous victory-speech deliverer) and the Stanley Cup champions.

I showed Deutsch my column feed from Game 5 and the team’s after-party at Omnia at Caesars, along with the R-J’s amazing coverage of the team. Her face lit up and she high-fived me.

We continued the chat Tuesday, after I returned to VegasVille. Michael Deutsch emailed, saying he’s been repping Karlsson since Karlsson was a 16-year-old youth star coming out of his native Sweden.

Virve Deutch had watched coverage of the team’s celebration Satuday, including Karlsson’s shirtless, instant-classic speech from Toshiba Plaza.

“I’m from Finland,” the jeweley designer and hockey aficionado said. “The partying with the Cup is fairly familiar to Finns. This was mild compared to some stories I’ve heard.”

She continued, “These guys definitely deserved their win. They have been working hard for years and play well together.”

During my shopping excursion, Deutsch sold me a pair of beautiful bumblebee cuff links. They are solid silver, and a piece of Golden Knights’ improbable story.

