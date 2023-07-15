‘What!’ Steve Kerr reunited with prep teacher at NBA Summer League

Michelle Johnson, left, and Warriors head coach Steve Kerr are shown with Michelle's mother and Kerr's former high school instructor Barbara Johnson at the NBA Summer League tournament on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (Michelle Johnson)

Forty-two years is a long time between homework assignments. But Barbara Johnson doesn’t forget.

Last Sunday, the retired educator greeted one of her ex-students by saying,”I came all the way from Cairo to get your homework.”

The former student stammered and said, “It’s still under my … My dog ate it!”

Steve Kerr was that ex-student. Johnson, the now 91-year-old educator, is also the mother of Las Vegas’ “First Lady of Jazz,” Michelle Johnson.

The scene was a surprise reunion in a modular trailer at Thomas & Mack Center, activated for the NBA Summer League. Kerr’s Golden State Warriors competed in the tournament last week; the Dubs did not advance to this weekend’s semifinals.

Barbara Johnson was one of Kerr’s instructors at Cairo American College, an international American school. Kerr was born in Beirut, and lived in Cairo for three years as a teenager, as his father was a university professor in the region (Malcolm Hooper Kerr was killed in a terror attack in Beirut in 1984).

Johnson was also an instructor overseas, where Kerr was a star student and star athlete.

“I taught social studies and history, which were his main interests, world affairs,” said Johnson, who taught Kerr in his freshman and sophomore years. “He of course was a good student, but he was always into the basketball thing. He was a great player.”

Michelle Johnson was the manager of the school’s basketball team during Kerr’s playing days.

“We were so lucky to grow up there, because we saw so many different countries and cultures,” Johnson said. “We would compete against the American School of London, the American School of Athens or American School of Israel. For us, as young people, it was amazing.”

Johnson recalls Kerr leading the school’s debate team.

“We were able to go to Athens, the birthplace of debate, and my school won first place in debate,” Johnson said. “Steve was the team that won the championship in Greece.”

Johnson and Kerr were reunited at an NBA Summer League game at Cox Pavilion in 2009, when Kerr was an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns and Johnson sang the national anthem.

Last weekend’s summit was arranged by Johnson and her friend and NBA Summer League entertainment exec Carole Hattar, who organizes the talent for the event.

Warriors Senior Vice President of Communications Raymond Ridder was also in on the ruse. In the video posted on the Warriors’ TikTok feed, Ridder is shown leading Kerr to his longtime friend Michelle Johnson, who announces her mom with, “I have someone who wants to say hi to you,” and Ridder adding, “Your teacher!”

“What!” Kerr says, running his hand over his face and laughing in disbelief.

The teacher saw that, despite Kerr’s amazing basketball accomplishments (topped by nine NBA titles, four as a coach and five as a player with the Bulls and Spurs), her student had not changed much.

“He was just as nice a person as I remember, he has always had a calming effect on people,” she said. “He followed his dream, but has never been stand-offish or overcome by his success. He still seemed like a kid to me.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.