Where’s the hottest Super Bowl club? Behind the 49rs end zone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2024 - 4:12 pm
 
Post Malone entered Allegiant Stadium just minutes after Patrick Mahomes and the first wave of Kansas City Chiefs players on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Live Nation is holding its own festival in the 49ers end zone of Sunday’s Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The worldwide entertainment company and industry leader in Las Vegas is hosting more than 30 stars at its Super Bowl LVIII Field Club. This is a takeover of Wynn Field Club during the Raiders’ regular-season games.

Variety and diversity ruled the day, and the venue. Post Malone, who performed “God Bless America” during the game; Lizzo, Tate McRae; Travis Scott; Lainey Wilson and Peso Pluma were among the stars in the club.

Live Nation presented concerts and and festivals for more than 140 million fans worldwide. The company expects to top that mark this year. Live Nation Las Vegas is in exclusive booking partnerships with Bakkt Theater and the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and at BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau. The full list of this extreme VIP club is below.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

