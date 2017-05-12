While filming ‘Dice,’ stars take a Little break

Shown at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana on Wednesday, May 10 (from left): Kevin Corrigan, Rich Little, Harry Basil, Mike Starr and Michael Imperioli. Basil runs the club and is a frequent headliner, Little is in residency at 7 p.m., and the actors are in town shooting for the series "Dice," starring Andrew Dice Clay.

The grand opening of SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker at MGM National Harbor casino Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in National Harbor, Maryland, near Washington, D.C. (MGM Resorts International)

Sarah Jessica Parker (Screengrab/Entertainment Tonight)

Gabriella Versace, Earl Turner and Jennifer Romas attend the celebration of the 500th performance and second year of "Sexxy" at Westgate on Monday, May 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Kabik)

To call it a mob scene would be bowing to the obvious, but … it’s just too hard to resist.

Actors taking in Rich Little’s rife-with-impressions show at Laugh Factory at Tropicana Wednesday night included Michael Imperioli of “The Sopranos,” Mike Starr of “Goodfellas” and Kevin Corrigan of “Pineapple Express” and “The Departed.”

This was no coincidental visit. This group, along with James Woods (who was not at Little’s show), are in town filming the second season of Andrew Dice Clay’s Showtime series, “Dice.”

Scenes for the autobiographical adaptation of Clay’s life and career are being shot through next week at the hotel. Laugh Factory operator and frequent headliner Harry Basil said a particularly inspired scene featured Woods and Clay improvising their way through an exchange at the club, which was redesigned as an Italian restaurant for the scene.

Clay himself headlines the room at 10 p.m. Saturday. He’s also set to return to L.A. to film the upcoming remake of “A Star is Born,” where he portrays Lorenzo, the father of Lady Gaga’s Ally. Filming for the movie resumes in June.

SJP makes a scene

For all the market research a company can conduct, there’s no more powerful message than a horde of fans.

This is the case for Sarah Jessica Parker’s new apparel boutique, fittingly named SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker, scheduled to open this summer at Bellagio.

Parker launched her first SJP store at MGM National Harbor in Maryland when the resort opened in December. In 2015, she debuted her line during a Zappos pop-up event at The Shops at Crystals. In both instances, Parker was swarmed by fashion enthusiasts and fans from her days as Carrie Bradshaw in HBO’s “Sex and the City.”

“I saw this overwhelming amount of people who showed up at Crystals — I have never seen a crowd like that. It was off the charts,” said Farid Matraki, thesenior vice president of global retail leasing and development for MGM Resorts.

(Matraki operated The Shops during Parker’s appearance; the luxury outpost has since been sold).

“I was impressed, not just with the brand, but she was awesome through the whole process,” Matraki says. “When you talk to her, it is clear that this is not going to be something just to make money. She loves the concept, and it is a passion for her.”

During the MGM National Harbor opening event, the boutique was jammed for hours, with up to 200 fans massed outside the entrance. “It got so bad that I became the doorman,” Matraki said. “I was literally pushing people away.” In retail, a top executive actually pushing away customers happens … about never.

‘Sexxy’ support

Vegas stage great Earl Turner and the sidekick character “Lefty” are among the many behind-the-scenes supporters of Jennifer Romas’ “Sexxy” adult revue at Westgate Las Vegas.

Turner’s contributions include producing the background music for the show’s new signature scene involving a rotating chandelier and matching costumes. He worked with Romas on her “Ladies and Gentlemen” video, spending upwards of 12 hours recording the footage.

“Lefty,” known offstage as Doug Leferovich, has performed as Murray Sawchuck’s specialty act during Sawchuck’s run at Planet Hollywood. Leferovich is a dandy magician and a wild-card talent who assists with all facets of Romas’ show, joining her team soon after opening in January 2015. Leferovich has developed graphics for the show’s three LED screens, art for posters, and the general branding of the show. That branding is now reflected on $5 chips around the casino, reminding all that wagering on Team Romas is a solid bet.

Movie action at Cosmo

Where can you find one of the best entertainment values in VegasVille? In the middle of the Strip at Cosmopolitan.

The hotel is bringing back its summer-long “Dive In Movies” series at Boulevard Pool, high above the Strip outside Marquee nightclub. The series begins 7 p.m. May 29 and runs Mondays through Labor Day. Admission is free for hotel guests and kids 5 and under; non-hotel guests can attend for a $5 fee.Films scheduled to be shown in June include “Happy Gilmore” (June 5), “Pulp Fiction” (June 12), “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” (June 19) and “The Departed.” On July 3, it’ll be “Top Gun.”

