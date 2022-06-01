Whitney Houston hologram show closing after 8 months

“An Evening with Whitney” is closing at Harrah’s after an eight-month run.

The faux-Whitney Houston has run into reality on the Strip.

“An Evening with Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Concert” is closing its run at Harrah’s Showroom on June 12. The show performed for eight months, swapping nights with headliner Donny Osmond.

Producers contend “An Evening with Whitney” plans to return to the Strip. But they have offered no specific dates to do so. The show incorporated a projected Houston image, as performed by an actress, with a live band and dancers. The first-of-its-kind production also used Houston’s master recordings of hits throughout her career.

Producers didn’t specify the reason for the closing. But when a major production show closes abruptly on the Strip, it’s typically because of substandard ticket sales.

“Evening with Whitney” opened for previews in October. Producers issued a statement about the show’s status:

“The show plans to enhance the production with expanded and more immersive stagecraft and return to Las Vegas with future plans to be announced at later date once productions plans are complete. These enhancements will also become part of future presentations of An Evening with Whitney, including the worldwide tour, which will launch in 2023.”

The show has been a collaboration between The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and BASE Entertainment with GFour Productions.

