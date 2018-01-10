Willie Nelson cancels shows in California and Vegas

Willie Nelson (Mark Humphrey/AP)

Willie Nelson halted his sold-out show Saturday at Harrah’s Resort SoCal just as it started. Opening with “Whiskey River,” the 84-year-old Nelson stopped playing, coughed and seemed to have trouble breathing as he departed the stage, according to published reports.

Nelson’s family and a rep for the legendary artist subsequently announced he would recuperate for the rest of this week, wiping out his dates at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday nights. He also spiked Sunday’s scheduled show at Edgewater in Laughlin. The new dates for the Cosmo are Oct. 19 and Oct. 20. Those holding tickets for this weekend’s shows can use them in October.

Nelson’s performing son Lukas Nelson posted to his Twitter page: “Apologies all, Dad has the flu so we canceled this week’s gigs in Cali and Vegas. If you have tickets, please contact the venue for a refund and we hope to see you on the road again soon.”