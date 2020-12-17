With a shout to Di Domenico’s Trump, Stern extends contract

Howard Stern called out to Trump impersonator John Di Domenico in annoucing his Sirius-XM extension.

John Di Domenico’s character lost, but the comedian has won 2020 in a landslide.

Di Domenico has appeared 10 times this year on “The Howard Stern Show” on Sirius XM, including his year-closing guest spot Wednesday morning. This ongoing gig started as happenstance in March, with Stern playing Di Domenico’s online post as President Donald Trump, boasting of his “perfectly negative” COVID test.

Since, Di Domenico’s uncanny portrayal has been a regular bit on the show. On Dec. 8, Stern tied Di Domenico’s Trump into his announcement that he would continue his broadcast for another five years.

Stern specifically referred to Di Domenico’s appearance the day before.

“Even yesterday’s show, little things turn me on like we were talking to the President Trump impersonator and I said something to him, ‘Are you going to finally concede?’ And all of the sudden he goes, ‘You know what, I’m not going to concede, because I’m not a conceited person.’ And I thought, that line is so great. It is so funny. I still have the same excitement to get on the air and imagine what the audience might do when they hear a line like that. To hear them laughing. I can hear them laughing in my head. That’s the only way you do this thing.

“But just a line like that. I still get excited about getting on the air. I was literally, I can’t wait for that President Trump impersonator to get on and go, ‘I’m not conceding because I’m not a conceited person.’ I just loved it. To me, it’s music to my ears.”

Stern reaches up to 2 million listeners per episode and 10 million a week. At the end of this contract term, the King of All Media will have been broadcasting continually for nearly 50 years.

“I’ve been a comedian, impressionist, writer my entire adult life,” Di Domenico said. “It means the world to me that Howard took the time to say that.”

Di Domenico has advanced his career throughout the COVID shutdown, approaching 4 million followers on TikTok. The dancing video where Di Domenico appears alongside Mikalah Gordon as Melania Trump (who is dancing while Di Domenico fires dollar bills at her from a toy handgun) has drawn nearly 56 million views and 4.4 million likes.

The comic actor also commands $225 per message on Cameo, performing primarily as Trump but also offering Dr. Phil McGraw, Austin Powers, Guy Fieri and Bernie Sanders in his ever-expanding lineup.

“It’s been a long professional road but I’m always buoyed by thanks like this that keep me in the business,” Di Domenico said.

As for the possibilities in 2021, he is shooting for 100,000 followers on YouTube by March, and also hopes to reinforce his bond with the Stern show, saying, “It would be great to be under contract.” To borrow a phrase, it would be yuuuuge.

Rat Pack back!

It seems the sun never sets on “The Rat Pack Is Back” at Tuscany Suites. Producer Dick Feeney continues to run the show Fridays and Saturdays at its socially distant, temporary ballroom on the hotel’s second level.

“Rat Pack” is also showcasing its Christmas show Monday through Saturday at Tuacahn Center for the Performing Arts in Ivins, Utah. Yes, for that vintage-Vegas vibe, hit Tuscany … or, Ivins.

Dates with Divas

Vegas singer and burlesque performer Bridget Reilly has collected a series of great photos of column faves for her Diva! Las Vegas 2021 calendar. Reilly co-stars with The Swing It! Girls and Sudden Sirens and also is a singing bartender at Don’t Tell Mama at Neonopolis.

The calendar lineup leads with Rockie Brown in January, followed in monthly order by Lisa Marie Harris, Noelle Chiodo, Charlie Quinn Starling, Christina Shaw, Brittagna Giordano, The Swing It! Girls (Erin Baltsar, Jenna Bagatti, Kara Woodward, Brittany Avery, Jenelle Cathrina Magbutay and Reilly), Anne Martinez, Neon B. Carter, Cassie Stone, and Angel Beau. Reilly herself closes the year.

The page-turner costs $25 (a mere pittance), and is available at divacalendar.com.

John Katsilometes' column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com.