World champion L.A. Lakers roll into Vegas

The Lakers are celebrating their 17th NBA title in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Los Angeles Lakers players and coaches celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo (9) holds the trophy as he celebrates with his teammates after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The NBA champs are out of the bubble and back in Las Vegas.

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly checked in to The Mansion at MGM Grand and have booked Encore Beach Club’s dayclub for a team party and respite Sunday.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 on Oct. 11 for the 17th championship in franchise history.

According to sources familiar with the team’s activities who are not authorized to speak for the record, the Lakers’ full roster and support staff checked into the regal Mansion on Friday night. The champs were reportedly masked upon arrival. They later bought out the restaurant at The Mansion. Such stars as Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kyle Kuzma were reportedly in the mix.

For Sunday, members of the team rented the entire Encore Beach Club outdoor annex at Wynn Las Vegas. The space has been closed to the public that day. Previously booked reservations have been canceled and refunded. The team reportedly paid a minimum of $50,000 for the club, not including tax and gratuities, which could push the outlay to close to $100,000.

The Lakers prevailed in a truncated playoff format held in the “bubble,” the league’s isolation area at Walt Disney World in Bay Lake, Fla. Games were played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, and teams stayed at Disney World hotels.

Because of COVID safety concerns, no victory parade is planned through the streets of Los Angeles, and no public team celebration in downtown has yet been arranged.

