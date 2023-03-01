World’s largest immersive art experience opening on the Strip

Pablo Gonzalez Vargas's "Ilumina," a 37-foot tall interactive light and sound sculpture, is featured in Transfix, opening April 21 at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Pablo Gonzalez Vargas/Transfix).

Kate Raudenbush’s “As Above, So Below,” a 25-foot-tall pyramid and stage made of laser cut steel , mirrored interior, and magenta lighting and tree meditation cushions, is featured in Transfix, opening April 21 at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Kate Raudenbush/Transfix). one on each corner.. shown here as installed in Accord NY.

Christopher Bauder & Kink "Axion," a large-scale outdoor experiential art installation, is featured in Transfix, opening April 21 at Resorts World Las Vegas. (Christopher Bauder/Transfix).

Resorts World is assembling a maze of amazing stuff.

Billed as the world’s largest immersive art experience, Transfix opens April 21 with plans to run through the fall on the north end of the Strip. This is more than 50 “interactive, kinetic, illuminated, and fire-breathing artworks” by international artists.

Transfix will occupy a 200,000-square-foot, multilevel facility on the plot just south of the hotel’s towers where the holiday attraction Enchant was presented (tickets are on sale March 15, starting at $59, not including fees).

Officials plan to tour Transfix across the country, and internationally, after hauling out of Vegas.

Participating artists include Christopher Bauder & KiNK, Marco Cochrane, Foldhaus Collective, Kate Raudenbush, Christopher Schardt, Playmodes, HOTTEA and Kevin Clark.

The venue features 10 bars and speakeasies, designed by artists, in a 2-acre labyrinth.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Transfix and for the opportunity to bring such a unique offering to our guests,” Resorts World President Scott Sibella said in a statement. “This experience will truly elevate and redefine the immersive experience approach, and we cannot wait to welcome our guests and visitors alike to this never-before-seen attraction.”

Guests take a tour of the attraction, lasting between 90 minutes and two hours.

“Our aim is to elevate and redefine ‘immersive,’ ” said Tom Stinchfield, Transfix’s co-founder and chief revenue officer. “We believe that interacting with art at this large of a scale can change the world by illuminating one mind at a time. If we can inspire even a fraction of our guests to restore their childlike wonder and curiosity — or explore their own personal creativity and expression — we’ve done our jobs well.”

The project is two years in the making.

“We’ve carefully built out the Transfix business model by placing artists at the forefront of what we do,” co-founder and CEO Michael Blatter said. “Our goal is to change the way that artists receive recognition and compensation for their work. We founded Transfix to create a platform that funds artists of all backgrounds to develop new large-scale artworks that would have never been realized otherwise, and we’re thrilled to present it with the world.”

Queen show

Jackie Siegel and the construction of the fabled Florida version of the Palace of Versailles is moving toward a live stage adaptation. Kristin Chenoweth is to portray Siegel in a musical named for, and based on, the 2012 documentary “The Queen of Versailles,” which focused on the melodrama of Jackie and David Siegel’s estate in Orlando.

David Siegel is the founder of Westgate Resorts, and the couple own the Westgate hotel-casino in Vegas.

Chenoweth, who has headlined at The Smith Center, broke the news on social media.

The Siegels’ estate was to be the largest private home in America. The $100 million property was inspired by the actual Palace of Versailles, but plans were undercut by the 2008 recession.

The stage musical reunites Chenoweth with Oscar-winning composer Stephen Schwartz. The two worked together on “Wicked.” The “Queen” stage show is described as “a new musical exploring the true cost of fame, fortune, and family.”

A reading is set for March 24, with the project building from there.

What Works in Vegas

Ronnie Foster, wherever and however. This is just a general plug for the Hammond B-3 legend. Foster, who will be 73 in May, still plays full-court basketball five times a week. He is no longer working with barbells. “It’s not good for my fingers,” he says. “I’m doing pushups and bodywork.”

Foster will represent Vegas at the prestigious Blue Note in New York City on April 24. The Blue Note label signed him 50 years after re-releasing his debut album, “Two Headed Freap,” on vinyl in the Blue Note Classic Vinyl Reissue Series.

Among Foster’s late-arriving fans is Elton John, who connected with him at John’s show in November at Allegiant Stadium. You’ll see it here when Foster is booked again in VegasVille, which is not soon enough.

‘Midnight’ goes dark

The inspired production “Midnight Skye,” starring column fave Skye Dee Miles, ended its run at Ghostbar at the Palms on Thursday. The project rocked the 55th-floor club for eight months.

This was probably too much show for that space, rolling with Miles’ wild backing band, dancers and the occasional electric violinist. Locals didn’t move to its midweek schedule change, either.

The hotel is going with DJs and other “specialty programming.” Maybe someone punching a laptop in a kiosk. But catch Miles anywhere, always. She’s booked Saturdays at the new Easy’s next to Proper Eats at Aria, starting 9 p.m. March 11. A proven survivor, and a real entertainer.

Cool Hang Alert

“Sandy’s 7 Year Vegas-Versary” is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tuscany’s Piazza lounge. Sandy Knights is the Sandy in question. I first caught this artist one Knight at “Vegas Gone Country” at the V Theater, slaying it as Shania Twain. Wonderful artist. No cover. Be 21 years old or older, because of the bar. And tip your waitstaff.

