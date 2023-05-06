Wrexham brings the party to Omnia, Steve Aoki

The famed Welsh soccer team owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continues its onslaught on the Strip.

Members of the Wrexham soccer team are shown with superstar DJ Steve Aoki at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, celebrating their promotion to the English Football League and the venue's 10th anniversary, on Friday, May 5, 2023. (Tao Group Hospitality)

A 159-year old soccer franchise was given the strobes-and-party-cannon treatment on the Strip on Friday night.

Toast-of-the-town soccer champs Wrexham continued its Vegas offensive with stops at Wet Republic at MGM Grand and Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. Steve Aoki welcomed the team to the DJ booth and hi-jinks ensued.

The team dined at Spago at Bellagio, at one point singing along (tepidly, really) to “Sweet Caroline,” playing on the house sound system

The Welsh team is owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who was also at Spago and Omnia with his wife, Kaitlin. Wrexham is celebrating its promotion to the English Football League with a tour of Vegas, funded by the famous co-owners.

The team won the National League championship with a record 111 points, and was welcomed back to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. The famed franchise was founded in 1864. It achieved international notoriety after the TV and film stars bought the dormant club for $2.1 million in 2021.

The visit started Thursday night at Hakkasan Restaurant and Nightclub at MGM Grand. The team enjoyed dinner, then a club party that ended at around sunrise. DJ James Hype was the night’s headliner.

Reynolds and McElhenney are first-time professional club owners. Reynolds has co-starred in the “Deadpool” franchise, “The Adam Project” and “Free Guy.” McElhenney is cast in the FX comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

