Wrexham launches party spree at Hakkasan Nightclub

Members of the Wrexham soccer team are shown at Hakkasan Nightclub, celebrating their promotion to the English Football League and the venue's 10th anniversary, on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (Sammy Dean for Tao Group Hospitality)

Wrexham is scoring on the Strip.

The Welsh professional championship soccer team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney is celebrating its promotion to the English Football League with a sweep of Vegas hotspots.

The journey started Thursday night at Hakkasan Restaurant and Nightclub. The team enjoyed dinner, the requisite giant-sign spelling the squad’s name, and champagne bottles shooting sparks.

The team is enjoying fortuitous timing in VegasVille. Hakkasan is celebrating its 10th anniversary (opening the weekend of April 25-27), with Wrexham turning in a dual party.

The team won the National League championship with a record 111 points, returning to the English Football League after a 15-year absence. The storied franchise was founded in 1864 and gained international attention after the TV and film stars bought the then-downtrodden team for $2.1 million two years ago.

The Wrexham players are continuing their trip to Vegas with a schedule heavy with Tao Group Hospitality party destinations, including Marquee at the Cosmopolitan and Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

Spago at Bellagio is also on the hot list, and Resorts World has openly recruited the team on social media by offering a welcome dinner.

Reynolds and McElhenney are new to pro sports ownership. Reynolds is famous for many film roles, including the “Deadpool” franchise, “The Adam Project” and “Free Guy.” McElhenney is cast in the FX comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin told GQ magazine of the trip in a story published this week. Reynolds and McElhenney are paying the entire tab

“It became a thing where if we won the league, we’d get a holiday,” Mullin told the pub. “So we’re off to Vegas. Ryan and Rob told us to leave our cards at home, they’re sorting the lot.”

