Wrexham taking another Las Vegas Strip victory lap

Lil Jon celebrates with members of Wrexham soccer club of Wales at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Chelsa Christensen)
Lil Jon celebrates with members of Wrexham soccer club of Wales at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Chelsa Christensen)
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football lea ...
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football league system at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Chelsa Christensen)
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football lea ...
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football league system at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Chelsea Christensen)
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football lea ...
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football league system at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Chelsea Christensen)
Lil Jon celebrates with members of Wrexham soccer club of Wales at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thu ...
Lil Jon celebrates with members of Wrexham soccer club of Wales at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Chelsea Christensen)
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football lea ...
Wrexham soccer club of Wales celebrates its promotion to League One of the English football league system at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday, May 2, 2024. (Chelsea Christensen)
John Taylor is a co-founder of Duran Duran and a serious James Bond fan. (Morgan Stuart)
‘You’ve got to play ‘Rio”: Duran Duran makes Las Vegas Strip return
Pamela Anderson and Hans Klok at the opening night of The Beauty of Magic show at the Theater f ...
Old Vegas shows inspire new Pamela Anderson film
‘Happy to be back’: Las Vegas broadcast legend returning ringside
Pete Barbutti is shown in an undated file photo. The comedy great is headlining three shows at ...
Yes, ‘Celebrity Microwaves’ was a show, and a Las Vegas legend hosted
May 3, 2024 - 11:07 am
 

Wrexham is getting its kicks again on the Strip.

The famous soccer team out of Wales hit Tao at The Venetian, then filed into Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand for a late-night party hosted by rap star Lil Jon.

The team’s arrival was trumpeted by LED display of game highlights, playing to the song “Wrexham, We’re the Red Army.”

The tables were set with Aviation Gin, and Welsh flags were waved inside the party. The group was still hard at it at 3:15 a.m., having taken over the DJ booth.

Wrexham is celebrating its promotion to the third-tear League One of the English football league system. The squad owned by Hollywood celebs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has secured two consecutive promotions since its days in the league’s fifth-tier National League.

The actors bought the team in November 2020. Since then, Wrexham’s fortunes have improved, and their Vegas visits become more frequent. Almost a year ago to the day, the team hit such Strip nightspots as Omnia at Caesars Palace and Delilah at Wynn.

Reynolds And McElhenney were not in the party, we’re told. But you can add “yet,” and our radar is up.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

