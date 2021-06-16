Wynn Nightlife tells star DJ Marshmello, ‘Welcome home’

Marshmello has headlined at Wynn’s XS Nightclub and Dayclub before his short run at Kaos at the Palms.

Superstar DJ Marshmello is shown at the industry night preview of Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms on Thursday, April 4, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Artist Marshmello preforms on the stage cosmicMEADOW the third night of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Monday morning, June 20, 2016. (Elizabeth Brumley//Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @elipagephoto

Marshmello has dusted off his LED-equipped bucket head, powered up the MacBook Pro and reloaded the party cannons.

The superstar DJ is the latest announced headliner at Wynn Las Vegas’ XS Nightclub. The company made the move public Wednesday on its Wynn Nightlife Instagram feed.

The company’s message was, simply, “Welcome home.” The star DJ answered on his own feed, “I’m back.” Both IG pages showed a video of Marshmello returning to Wynn/Encore, with guest rooms lit up to reflect his famous, bucketed image.

Over the past several weeks, Wynn Nightlife has lined up such previously announced superstars as The Chainsmokers, Kygo, David Guetta, Diplo, Major Lazer, Alesso and Shaquille O’Neal in his DJ Diesel showcase.

Marshmello is a returning Wynn Las Vegas headliner who has most recently performed at the short-lived Kaos Nightclub and Dayclub at the Palms. He reportedly signed a two-year, $60 million contract to perform at Kaos before the Palms negotiated his departure.

The figure was held up as an example of Station Casinos’ overreach for DJs at the indoor-outdoor party fortress, which closed in November 2019 after seven months of operation.

