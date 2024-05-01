83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Yes, ‘Celebrity Microwaves’ was a show, and a Las Vegas legend hosted

Pete Barbutti is shown in an undated file photo. The comedy great is headlining three shows at ...
Pete Barbutti is shown in an undated file photo. The comedy great is headlining three shows at Ahern Hotel this weekend. (Review-Journal file)
Pete Barbutti is shown at the Italian American Club on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (John Katsilomete ...
Pete Barbutti is shown at the Italian American Club on Sunday, July 30, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
More Stories
Why two magical stars at The Mirage are parting ways
The new giant dragon is in The Fortress before Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round ...
Golden Knights blast into playoffs with new dragon
Bruno Mars' backing band the Hooligans are shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellag ...
‘A strip club!’: Bruno Mars ramps up the party at The Pinky Ring
Taylor Swift returns to Las Vegas Strip; album rockets to No. 1
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 11:22 am
 
Updated May 1, 2024 - 12:06 pm

Pete Barbutti’s career has been a long road trip, but he’s worth the time, even if the clock is set on a microwave oven.

The great stand-up, an icon from the 1970s, once hosted the TV show “Celebrity MicroWaves.” This was a series showcasing the microwave recipes among celebrities in the early ’80s. The show was syndicated in Canada, taped in Calgary, and ran for 130 episodes.

“We had very good guests, most to of them appearing as a favor to me,” says Barbutti, headlining the Ahern Hotel’s A-Stars Comedy Show on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. “We did five shows a day. We would make a dish in one or two minutes, then eat it on the show. We had to make sure to just take small bites, because by the fifth show we couldn’t breathe.”

The show aired at 7 p.m. weekdays, repeating Sundays. Such stars of the era as playmate/pop-culture celeb Barbi Benton and slapstick comic Charlie Callas were guests.

Barbutti has outlasted that show and many others. The expert monologist and master pianist (and accordionist, from his youth) was especially popular on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” Barbutti appeared 38 times with Carson and a series of guest hosts, among them David Brenner, George Carlin, David Letterman, Martin Mull, Bob Newhart, Burt Reynolds and McLean Stevenson.

Barbutti also sat with talk-show hosts Mike Douglas, Joey Bishop, Dinah Shore, Merv Griffin, and Steve Allen. He had the daytime and late-night circuit covered.

Just this week, I mentioned to a friend the comedy legend is headlining this weekend in Las Vegas. “He must 90 years old,” my friend said. Yes, he will be that age Saturday, as he turns 90.

“I feel great, and it’s great to have a place to perform,” said Barbutti, who can cover an entire set with just a couple of stories. His stories are from a comedy crock pot recipe rather than a microwave, simmering for many minutes before ready to serve.

Asked if he would develop any new material for the weekend, Barbutti said only, “Nah,” and laughed. “I do hope they have me back, though. We’ll see.”

Barbutti’s most recent appearance was when he inducted his late buddy Shecky Greene at last month’s UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame gala at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater.

From the stage, Barbutti lavishly praised the chef who had prepared the night’s dinner. “I give him credit, because I don’t know if I would show up to work with hepatitis.”

These are the jokes, folks. Check out the Barbutti experience. You’re in for an adventure.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
UNLV aims to get $1.25B for leasing ‘prime’ property near Strip
2
Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible players
Basic baseball forfeits all league games for ineligible players
3
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
First-ever Raiders Fan Cruise to set sail from Los Angeles
4
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
Plans emerge for Las Vegas’ tallest resort on former waterpark site
5
Jailed YouTuber calls judge ‘obvious tyrant’ in video asking for his release
Jailed YouTuber calls judge ‘obvious tyrant’ in video asking for his release
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Adele in November: Las Vegas Strip headliner resets schedule
recommend 2
‘An ambitious show’: The ‘Follies’ revival plays North Las Vegas
recommend 3
New Las Vegas Strip speakeasy works magic, yacht rock, secrecy
recommend 4
‘Absinthe’ celebrates 13 years on the Strip with a Halloween-in-April party
recommend 5
Blake Shelton-Michael Bublé connection brings power to Vegas gala
recommend 6
Proud Las Vegan, international superstar premiering at Wynn this summer