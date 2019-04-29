You can see big-name concerts for $20 in Las Vegas

Gwen Stefani - "Just A Girl" (Todd Stefani and Robb Dipple)

Lady Antebellum performs at the Pearl at the Palms on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello)

Janet Jackson launches her "Metamorphosis" residency at Park Theater on May 17. (Chris Pizzello/The Associated Press)

New Kids on the Block in Las Vegas. (Brenton Ho/Powers Imagery for T-Mobile Arena)

How far can $20 take you in VegasVille? Concert-booking behemoth Live Nation is about to find out.

From Wednesday through May 7, fans can snap up tickets for $20 — including fees — to dozens of Live Nation concerts and events in Las Vegas. The widespread discount is part of the company’s fifth annual National Concert Week campaign. Tickets at the $20 price are available from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. May 7 at NCW.LiveNation.com.

The deal covers a wide swath of events, including Lady Antebellum at Pearl Concert Theater, Janet Jackson at Park Theater, Juanes at Mandalay Bay Beach, Judas Priest at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani and Pitbull at Zappos Theater and Trevor Noah at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Even the Bill & Hill show — President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton at Park Theater — is on this list.

The full NCW lineup, as provided by Live Nation:

May 5 – An Evening with President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton (Park Theater at Park MGM)

May 10, 11, 15, 17 & 18; Aug. 23, 24, 28, 30 & 31 – Lady Antebellum OUR KIND OF VEGAS (Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms)

May 10, 11, 15, 17, 18, 22, 24 & 25 – Pitbull “Time of Our Lives” (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort)

May 17 – Florence + The Machine (T-Mobile Arena)

May 17, 18, 21, 22, 25 & 26; July 24, 26, 27 & 31; Aug. 2, 3, 7, 9 & 10 – Janet Jackson Metamorphosis (Park Theater at Park MGM)

May 25 – New Kids on the Block (Mandalay Bay Events Center)

May 26 – Juanes (Mandalay Bay Beach)

May 31; June 1, 5, 7, 8, 13, 15 & 16; Sept. 20, 21, 24, 27 & 28; Oct. 2, 4 & 5 – Christina Aguilera: The Xperience (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort)

June 7 – Enanitos Verdes & Hombres G (The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel)

June 15 – Jennifer Lopez (T-Mobile Arena)

June 21 – Rob Thomas (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort)

June 22 – Hootie & The Blowfish (T-Mobile Arena)

June 28 – Coheed and Cambria (The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel)

June 29 – Judas Priest (The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel)

June 30 – Trevor Noah (The Colosseum at Caesars Palace)

July 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24 & 26; Oct. 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26 & 30: Nov. 1 & 2 – “Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl” (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood)

July 6 – Pentatonix (Mandalay Bay Events Center)

July 12 – Hammer’s House Party (Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms)

July 13 – Gary Owen (Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms)

July 19 – Beck and Cage the Elephant (Park Theater at Park MGM)

July 20 – Why Don’t We (Park Theater at Park MGM)

Aug. 2 – Third Eye Blind and Jimmy Eat World (Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms)

Aug. 11 – Prettymuch (Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms)

Aug. 16 – Young the Giant & Fitz and the Tantrums (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

Aug. 16 – Lynyrd Skynyrd (T-Mobile Arena)

Aug. 17 – Chris Young (MGM Grand Garden Arena)

Aug.t 24 – Iration (Mandalay Bay Beach)

Sept. 1 – Papa Roach (Downtown Las Vegas Events Center)

Sept. 14 – Gloria Trevi (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort)

Oct.r 4, 5, 9, 11 & 12 – Billy Idol (Pearl Concert Theater inside the Palms)

Nov. 6, 8, 9 & 12 – Florida Georgia Line (Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort)

Nov. 12 – Sara Bareilles (Mandalay Bay Events Center)

The full list of Live Nation shows can be found at livenation.com.

