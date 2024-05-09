Zac Brown says his band is coming to the Sphere

Buzz around the music scene is, Zac Brown Band is prepping for a residency at the Sphere. The person providing the buzz is Zac Brown.

“It’s the greatest canvas ever created, and to be one of the first bands to go in there and do it — this is our masterpiece,” Brown said during an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, which posted Tuesday. “This is our chance to show what we can really do, as a band.”

Von cut in as he watched video of the Sphere’s lobby display, “Look a that, Dude. That’s crazy, Bro. You guys are going to be in there? What if God comes in and picks it up and takes it home, Dude? Then you win.”

“That’s great,” Brown answered. “I’ll fly away, Bro.”

“We’ll miss ya,” Von said, “and congrats.” Von is headlining Resorts World Theatre on July 5-6, BTW.

A Sphere official said of highly entertaining, yet highly unexpected, back-and-forth, “We do not comment on any artists performing at Sphere except for those who have been announced.”

There are no dates announced or any other details readily available about the Brown experience. the band has not been held up as a probable Sphere headliner since U2 opened the venue in September, followed by Phish’s four shows last month, with Dead and Company coming in for a 24-show series beginning May 16.

Brown said he’d seen U2 and Phish perform, and had also taken in Darren Aronofsky’s “Postcard From Earth” movie. Brown was blown away by Phish’s series, four shows where no songs or content were repeated. He was impressed by U2, too.

“I got some glimpses of what was possible with the building when U2 was there, because they played the same show pretty much every night,” Brown said. “… I’ve got a team put together for this thing, and it’s going to be the biggest spectacle we’ve ever done. I’m very excited. This puts us in another league.

“The goal is for our band to keep going, man, and be like the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead and Jimmy Buffett, to be in with those legacy acts.”

