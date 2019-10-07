Zak Bagans figured out who to call, gets ‘Ghostbusters’ props

He spent $310,000 on the items, making the purchases through the Pop Store auction house.

Some of the props from the classic movie "Ghostbusters," which are to be on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum. (Zak Bagans)

A utility belt from the classic 1984 movie "Ghostbusters," which are to be on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum. (Zak Bagans)

Harold Ramis jumpsuit from the classic movie "Ghostbusters," which are to be on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum. (Zak Bagans)

Boots worn by the late Harold Ramis in the 1984 classic movie "Ghostbusters," which are to be on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum. (Zak Bagans)

The Carnival of Souls sign at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum, which runs through Nov. 2. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A prop from the classic 1984 movie "Ghostbusters," which are to be on display at Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum. (Zak Bagans)

In a move that does not move the Shock Meter one iota, Zak Bagans has purchased props from the classic movie “Ghostbusters.”

He spent $310,000 on the items, making the purchases through the Pop Store auction house. And plans to add the items to his Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

Bagans has been inspired by the film’s ghost-tailing story line.

“I am a massive fan of the movie, and of Harold Ramis,” Bagans said in a text message Saturday. “These props are insanely awesome!”

First reported by the website TMZ, Bagans’ purchase includes the Hero Ghost Trap used to capture Slimer and Gozer, and Ramis’ utility belt and jumpsuit from the movie. The collection should be on display over the next couple of months.

“I’m mega-pumped for it!” Bagans said.

Bagans has also set up a tent with macabre clowns and acrobats, dubbed “Carnival of Souls.” The side attraction runs on select dates through Nov. 2. Go to thehauntedmuseum.com for info. I hear it’s really … in tents.

