Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum closing ‘indefinitely’

Zak Bagans’ haunted fortress in Las Vegas is going dark temporarily and immediately, Bagans said Monday.

“As we continue to deal with the growing coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the safety of both our staff and guests that share Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum is our most important focus,” Bagans said in a statement posted on social media.” The closing is indefinite.

“I know that a lot of us here in Las Vegas are in shock and fearful of what’s happening in our community, but we need to stay positive and follow all the guidelines that the CDC are issuing to do our best to quickly contain and prevent spreading of coronavirus,” Bagans said after he posted. “We have to remember this is a temporary situation and soon our great city will be back in full operation.”

Bagans announced in February plans to expand his haunted empire at 600 E. Charleston Blvd. to allow space for additional displays and a larger gift shop. Those plans are ongoing. The operation had effectively outgrown its original 33-room home built in 1938 and owned by businessman Cyril S. Wengert.

Exhibits include such notorious figures as Charles Manson and John Wayne Gacy, and also a room featuring the VW bus used by Dr. Jack Kevorkian.

