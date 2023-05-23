Zip, zip, hurray! Katy Perry to fly on SlotZilla

The Resorts World Theater headliner is unveiling her FSE Viva Vision show by flying in on SlotZilla.

Katy Perry performs on stage during Katy Perry's "Play" residency at Resorts World on Dec. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Katy Perry is shown with "Ratso," who is a giant rat, as she performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats

Resorts World Theatre headliner Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Presents / Resorts World Las Vegas)

Katy Perry’s music is premiering at Fremont Street Experience on this weekend. So is Perry, in person.

The Resorts World Theater headliner is scheduled to take the SlotZilla Zip Line to the unveiling of her Viva Vision light show at midnight Saturday. Perry is flying in after her “Play” performance at Resorts World.

Perry’s hit songs “Waking Up In Vegas,” “California Gurls,” and “Firework” are to be featured in video montages. Imagine Dragons, Shakira, The Who and Steve Aoki have also been played on the lighted canopy.

Viva Vision shows are free to the public, airing at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Perry is expected to fly at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then appear at Main Street Stage, similar to Aoki’s appearance in 2019. Perry’s crowd should rival Aoki’s turnout of 8,000. Her “Play” production runs on select dates Saturday and through the summer, before closing Nov. 23.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.