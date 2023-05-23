Zip, zip, hurray! Katy Perry to fly on SlotZilla
The Resorts World Theater headliner is unveiling her FSE Viva Vision show by flying in on SlotZilla.
Katy Perry’s music is premiering at Fremont Street Experience on this weekend. So is Perry, in person.
The Resorts World Theater headliner is scheduled to take the SlotZilla Zip Line to the unveiling of her Viva Vision light show at midnight Saturday. Perry is flying in after her “Play” performance at Resorts World.
Perry’s hit songs “Waking Up In Vegas,” “California Gurls,” and “Firework” are to be featured in video montages. Imagine Dragons, Shakira, The Who and Steve Aoki have also been played on the lighted canopy.
Viva Vision shows are free to the public, airing at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Perry is expected to fly at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then appear at Main Street Stage, similar to Aoki’s appearance in 2019. Perry’s crowd should rival Aoki’s turnout of 8,000. Her “Play” production runs on select dates Saturday and through the summer, before closing Nov. 23.
John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.