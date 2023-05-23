91°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Zip, zip, hurray! Katy Perry to fly on SlotZilla

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2023 - 10:47 am
 
Katy Perry performs on stage during Katy Perry's "Play" residency at Resorts World on Dec. 29, ...
Katy Perry performs on stage during Katy Perry's "Play" residency at Resorts World on Dec. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)
Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, ...
Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats
Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, ...
Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats
Katy Perry is shown with "Ratso," who is a giant rat, as she performs her "Play" production at ...
Katy Perry is shown with "Ratso," who is a giant rat, as she performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats
Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, ...
Katy Perry performs her "Play" production at the Theatre at Resorts World on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @johnnykats
Resorts World Theatre headliner Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip dur ...
Resorts World Theatre headliner Katy Perry holds up a ceremonial key to the Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony where she also received a proclamation as Katy Perry Day at Resorts World Las Vegas on June 8, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AEG Presents / Resorts World Las Vegas)

Katy Perry’s music is premiering at Fremont Street Experience on this weekend. So is Perry, in person.

The Resorts World Theater headliner is scheduled to take the SlotZilla Zip Line to the unveiling of her Viva Vision light show at midnight Saturday. Perry is flying in after her “Play” performance at Resorts World.

Perry’s hit songs “Waking Up In Vegas,” “California Gurls,” and “Firework” are to be featured in video montages. Imagine Dragons, Shakira, The Who and Steve Aoki have also been played on the lighted canopy.

Viva Vision shows are free to the public, airing at the top of every hour from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Perry is expected to fly at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then appear at Main Street Stage, similar to Aoki’s appearance in 2019. Perry’s crowd should rival Aoki’s turnout of 8,000. Her “Play” production runs on select dates Saturday and through the summer, before closing Nov. 23.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
What are those massive concrete towers across from Mandalay Bay?
2
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
Dozens arrested at EDC music festival
3
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
Mark Wahlberg attends Golden Knights with top Las Vegas resort exec
4
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
Man pursued by police leaps into Bellagio fountains
5
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Brightline striving to be on track for ’28 L.A. Olympic Games
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip
Earth, Wind & Fire resets the groove on Las Vegas Strip
Frankie Valli, nearing 90, to launch Las Vegas residency
Frankie Valli, nearing 90, to launch Las Vegas residency
Extended stay: Two stars announce new Vegas residency dates
Extended stay: Two stars announce new Vegas residency dates
Which Las Vegas Strip headliners will (and won’t) lock your phone?
Which Las Vegas Strip headliners will (and won’t) lock your phone?
‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production
‘Mr. Las Vegas’ Wayne Newton extends Flamingo production
Celine Dion not likely to return until 2024
Celine Dion not likely to return until 2024