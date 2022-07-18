ZZ Top returning to Venetian in December; new album this week

ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons performs on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons, right, and Franky Perez perform on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

ZZ Top front man Billy F. Gibbons, right, and Franky Perez perform on opening night at The Sand Dollar Lounge Downtown in Las Vegas Thursday, May 26, 2022. At rear is drummer Todd Waetzig. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel; Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top; his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons; Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman; and former Mayor Oscar Goodman are shown at The Venetian Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

ZZ Top will rock alongside the National Finals Rodeo.

The legendary trio fronted by Billy F. Gibbons has announced five shows at The Venetian Theatre running Dec. 3-10. (tickets run $55-$299.95, not including fees, onsale 10 a.m. Friday). The band’s current lineup is Gibbons; co-founder Frank Beard on drums; and Elwood Francis, the veteran (and bearded) guitar tech who has replaced original bassist, Dusty Hill.

Gibbons initially confirmed the dates in late-May, when he jammed with Franky Perez and his FXP band at the opening of Sand Dollar Downtown at the Plaza.

The series is booked alongside the National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Center on Dec. 1-10. Gibbons is planning to play the national anthem during those days.

The new ZZ Top album, “Raw,” is also due to drop Friday. The album was recorded during an impromptu performance as the band was setting up a photo shoot at the famous Gruene Hall in Texas in 2019. The session was to promote “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” Netflix documentary. Early releases “Brown Sugar,” “La Grange,” and “Tube Snake Boogie” are available now for download.

“This wasn’t intended to be a recording session. We show up at Gruene Hall, which has been open since like 1900, and I expected we were going to take a couple of snapshots and leave,” Gibbons said in May. “But the wires got crossed, and the whole stage, the whole ZZ Top show, was set up. Then there was a camera jam — the infamous camera jam! — and 10 minutes turned into 30. I looked at Frank and Dusty and said, ‘We might as well crank it up.’ ”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.